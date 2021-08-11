Updates on the Improvements at Grand County Airports

VOO QQQ/Unsplash

GRAND COUNTY, CO - On 2 August 2021, Josh Schroeder, Grand County Airport Supervisor, gave an update on improvements and building projects at Grand County's two airports: Kremmling Airport and Granby Airport.

In late April, Grand River Aviation, LLC (GRA) took over the Kremmling Airport (K20V) at McElroy Field as a Fixed Base Operator (FBO). GRA's owners, Keith, and Joanna Whitemarsh have made numerous modifications to the terminal and grounds since taking over operations, as well as expanding the facilities to be accessible to pilots.

The couple has also made upgrades to the FBO buildings and continues to work hard to make new visitors feel welcome. GRA now offers full-service mobile refueling as well as a new courtesy car for pilots to use.

Emily Warner Field at Granby Airport (KGNB) is still under construction. For access to the new hangar area, a gate was built on the airport's north side. The access road, which is part of a bigger project to enlarge the taxi lane and allow for future hangar building, is slated to be completed by the first week of August.

The development of the taxi lane is being supported by federal grants and FAA entitlements. This includes a $150,000 entitlement taken from the Limon Airport. Every year, the FAA provides $150,000 in entitlements to airports. If one airport doesn't use its entitlement, it can "lend" it to another airport to be "re-paid" in a future year. The County is providing $38,000 to the project, which will come out of the Airports' 2021 budget. For the road phase of the project, the County is contributing personnel and equipment.

The runway at Granby Airport will be closed from August 30 to September 19 to allow construction along the west threshold of the runway safety area.

