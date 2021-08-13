Mask in Schools PK-12 and Childcare Settings

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

BOULDER COUNTY, CO - Boulder County Public Health has issued Public Health Order 2020-07 that requires facial coverings. This order will go into effect on Aug. 10, 2021

The order, which was authorized by the Board of Health on Aug. 9, demands all people aged 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in the following situations:

While indoors in any Boulder County elementary, middle, or high school,

When indoors at any childcare center or institution.

While participating in a youth camp, youth extracurricular activity, youth gym activities, or a youth sport while indoors.

Schools and daycare institutions must also cooperate with isolation and quarantine regulations, symptom testing, and other mitigation methods, according to the decree. Furthermore, school buildings, daycare centers, and other institutions that host events covered by this order shall post signs stating that masks are required.

The Boulder County Public Health Order is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for childcare and K-12 education, which recommends universal masking for all individuals while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation for universal masking in school and childcare settings.

Schools will be able to reduce the amount of normal classroom exposure quarantines by using universal masking.

According to BCPH data, Incidence rates among persons under the age of 19 have recently increased. The Delta variant, which is twice as infectious as previous variants and can cause more severe disease, currently accounts for 100 percent of sampled cases in Colorado, and it is affecting those in younger age groups.

BCPH new findings in Boulder County during the 2020-21 school year, which have been corroborated by several international and national studies, show that universal face-covering policies are an extremely effective tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and minimizing disruptive quarantines and isolations in the school setting, second only to vaccination.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.