Mask Guidance in Pitkin County

Grant Underwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPB2T_0bMtNC5c00
Brian Asare/Unsplash

PITKIN COUNTY, CO - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated recommendations on July 27 that recommends mask use for the general public in indoor public settings, including those who are fully vaccinated, in places where COVID-19 transmission is substantial or high.

Pitkin County's current COVID-19 incidence rates place it in the high transmission group. As a result, Pitkin County Public Health strongly advises all people aged 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in indoor public spaces to reduce risk and maximize protection against COVID-19, including the highly contagious Delta strain.

Masks are essential in some conditions, but not all. In the majority of cases, they are suggested. Masks are required for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated patients, residents, and visitors, and medical-grade masks are required for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated staff, in the following settings that serve vulnerable or at-risk populations, according to the State of Colorado Fifth Amended Public Health Order 20-38.

  • Homeless shelters;
  • Prisons;
  • Jails; and
  • Emergency medical and other healthcare settings

The CDC is updating its mask recommendation due to the Delta variant. Delta is nearly twice as easy to spread than prior virus variants.

New evidence shows that some vaccinated people can acquire Delta or spread it, so the CDC is suggesting that people in significant and high transmission areas consider masks, even if they are completely vaccinated.

Vaccinated people make up a very small percentage of the total quantity of transmission that occurs in the United States. Most persons who have been vaccinated are immune to the virus; breakthrough cases affect only a small percentage of those who have been vaccinated, and the vast majority avoid serious disease, hospitalization, or death.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4c872d47d0bf20745a7c7c4f2a4400d4.blob

Local reporter in Colorado

Denver, CO
20 followers
Loading

More from Grant Underwood

Summit County, CO

Hard Candy Dancers's Performance for the Story Bang Bang Burlesque Part II

SUMMIT, CO — Summit County will host Big Bang Burlesque, part 2, which will be performed by Hard Candy Dancers at Summit Music Hall on August 28, 2021. Founded in 2016, Hard Candy Dancers is the only dance and aerial pole company based in Denver. Hard Candy Dancers focuses on pole dancing which produces dance performances that are entertaining, exciting, and up-to-date.Read full story
Moffat County, CO

Explore Moffat County, Colorado Great Northwest

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO - As you drive into northwest Colorado's Moffat County, your eyes will be pleased by over two million acres of unspoiled public lands and free-flowing rivers.Read full story
Denver, CO

4 parks in Denver to relax

DENVER, CO – Denver “The High Mile” City is one of the state that has the largest city park system in the United States. With more than 250 parks and around 5,000 acres of park spaces in total, Denver clearly has a lot to offer when it comes to beautiful outdoor spaces.Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver is the best gay-friendly city in the West

DENVER, CO – The City of Denver is considered to be one of the best city in the West for the LGBTQ+ community. More and more data show that the city is officially gay-friendly city.Read full story
4 comments
Aurora, CO

Grab a bike and pedal around historic Aurora

AURORA, CO - Pedal through historical sites on a 3.1-mile biking tour, designed by the Aurora History Museum. Riders will be biking around Original Aurora, where some of the city's oldest buildings still standing today. Although they are privately-owned, riders can still enjoy the view of the sites from public sidewalks.Read full story
Summit County, CO

Explore Copper Mountain in Summit County

Summit County, CO - Are you looking for a place where you can do an activity regardless of the season? Go to Copper Mountain, Here are some things you can do in Copper Mountain:Read full story
Leadville, CO

Recommended Hotels in Leadville

Lake County, CO - Leadville has a lot of things to do, from fishing to skiing, Leadville is a perfect place to spent your holiday. Hotels are important things to consider before you go to Leadville.Read full story
Summit County, CO

Emo Nite Holds Tour Concert at Summit County on September 10

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO - Summit County will welcome Emo Nite on September 10, who is currently on American Tour. The concert tour will take place at the Summit Music Hall at 9 pm. This event is for adults aged 21+.Read full story
Denver, CO

Kelley Hunt Holds Outdoor Concert at Nerman Museum Lawn

JOHNSON COUNTY, CO - Singer-songwriter Kelley Hunt will hold an outdoor concert at Nerman Museum Lawn on August 20. This free outdoor event is scheduled to start at 8.30 p.m. Hunt will perform favorites as well as new material that will likely feature on an album coming out later this year during this exciting outdoor concert.Read full story
Leadville, CO

Camping Near Leadville and Twin Lakes

Lake County, CO - Lake County, Colorado's highest incorporated city offers some wonderful camping near stunning alpine peaks and lakes. There are numerous cool campgrounds and dispersed camping areas between Leadville and Twin Lakes, at 10,152 feet.Read full story
1 comments
Golden, CO

Challenge your physique and pedal through Rocky Mountains with Golden Gran Fondo 2021

GOLDEN, CO - Golden Gran Fondo returns on August 29 in historic downtown Golden, only 30 minutes from Downtown Denver. This year's Golden Gran Fondo features a higher elevation gain per mile, more than in any other venue of the series event.Read full story
Summit County, CO

Explore Silverthorne, Here are Some Things You Can Do

Summit County, CO - Silverthorne, the second most populated town in Summit County, has many places you can explore. Silverthorne is your home base for an action-packed vacation, with everything from hiking and biking to places to eat.Read full story
Park County, CO

Platte Canyon High School hosts a Park County Vaccine Clinic

PARK COUNTY, CO - In order to decrease the spread of COVID-19, vaccination is the most effective preventative method. Park County Public Health (PCPH), in collaboration with the local school systems, is initiating a vaccination campaign at Platte Canyon High School to vaccinate students ages 12 and up.Read full story
Aurora, CO

Operation Restore Has Arrested 116 Offenders

Denver, Co - "Operation Restore", which focuses on capturing dangerous offenders who were wanted on active warrants, has arrested 116 offenders. This operation is a collaboration between The Aurora Police Department, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the United States Attorney's Office (USAO), and the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Emergency Fund For Veterans in Boulder County

Douglas County, CO - There is good news for veterans in Douglas County, the County is preparing an emergency fund to help the veterans who are in need with housing, food, transportation even mental health care.Read full story
Grand County, CO

Spend Your Summer in Grand County

Grand County, CO - Sunshine, ice cream, going to the beach, those are what we all do in summer! If you want to try something new, try to spend your summer in Grand County, there are a lot of things you.Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Crowfoot Valley Road Widening Project began design, Open House on Aug 19

CASTLE ROCK, CO - Crowfoot Valley Road Widening Project has started, with the designing process began on Aug 5 and an open house coming up on Aug 19. Residents might notice the increase in traffic volume and changes along the roadway, as the project will take place from Knobcone Drive to Macanta Boulevard. This is a collaborative project between Castle Rock and Douglas County, with construction estimated to begin in 2022.Read full story
Douglas County, CO

11 residents are assigned to Douglas County's Public Health Advisory Committee

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - A new ad-hoc Douglas County Public Health Advisory Committee added eleven residents as members on August 10. These members will participate in the future of public health services delivery in the county through the Tri-County District Health Department.Read full story
Weld County, CO

Weld County gets extra funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to run community programs

WELD COUNTY, CO - Weld County's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program has been granted $1,057,285 by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).Read full story
Boulder County, CO

Mask in Schools PK-12 and Childcare Settings

BOULDER COUNTY, CO - Boulder County Public Health has issued Public Health Order 2020-07 that requires facial coverings. This order will go into effect on Aug. 10, 2021. The order, which was authorized by the Board of Health on Aug. 9, demands all people aged 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in the following situations:Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy