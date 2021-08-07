Colorado Symphony Association has a new approach to learning Spanish

Jon Tyson/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Colorado Symphony through the Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) last January announced that it would further widen its partnership with Canta y Baila Conmigo (CyBC) in the field of education.

The commitment that continues to be created by the Colorado Symphony that everyone has the right to feel welcome without exception will be realized through music and education by introducing the Spanish language and culture. Through music classes later, the children will be taught the musical traditions of Latin America.

To further make this program a success, The CSA's Education, which has received assistance from the Bowen Family Performing Arts Fund, will begin a trial of this bilingual class in 10 classes of Adams 14 School District. The CSA's Education also collaborates with the Early Childhood Education (ECE) department to open music classes and bilingual programs.

Together with CSA, not only ECE students but also their families can enjoy learning music and languages in a fun way. There are activities in the classroom to online learning with the facilities provided by CyBC.

“This sharing and taking turns teaches emotional, social development, friendship, respect, and community values because music is about doing something together,” said Maddie Welch, Founder of Canta y Baila Conmigo.

There will also be a music concert containing songs from Latin America which will be performed live by the students. This aims to forge stronger cooperation between CSA and CyBC.

This concert is also part of a program that is packaged differently from others, especially for students at Adams 14. Not only do children learn new things but their self-confidence also develops along with this learning process.

