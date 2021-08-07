Online parking reservation app at Quandary Peak & McCullough Gulch

Georgia de Lotz/Unsplash

SUMMIT, CO - Visitors to Quandary Peak & McCullough Culch Trails must make online parking reservations starting July 30. The regulation was enacted by the Summit County government due to the limited parking space.

This online reservation program has been implemented from July 30 to October 31. The government has also provided a limited number of shuttles as an alternative for climbers who do not bring a vehicle. Progress will be observed to decide future decisions.

In recent years, the increase in the number of visitors has caused them to resort to illegal parking around city streets and surrounding residential areas. This causes obstruction of roads and pedestrian rights. It may also potentially causes obstruction of emergency transportation.

Visitors to Quandary Peak & McCullough Culch should make a prior parking reservation two weeks before visiting the place at parkquandary.com. Parking fees are varied from $5 up to $50, depends on the site and duration.

Any vehicle parked without a reservation will be towed or ticketed. Any operation regarding the parking lot and roads will be the joint responsibility of Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge, while the Quandary Peak & McCullough Culch Trails will focus on the Forest Service.

The provided shuttle transportation will operate daily from 5 a.m. to 06:30 p.m. from the Breckenridge Airport Road Lot. This free shuttle applies to a first-come, first-served basis. The last pick-up is at the Quandary Peak trailhead at 07:00 p.m.

As the most popular hiking route in the area, Quandary Peak is heavily trafficked in the summer. It is recommended for the visitors to hike mid-week to avoid crowds and difficulty to get shuttle or parking space reservations.

