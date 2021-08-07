Metropolitan State University of Denver's Alumni is competing in the Olympics

Seth Reese/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Nick Kay, alumni of the Metropolitan State University of Denver and a former Roadrunners member, is confident about this year's 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 6-foot-8 player is the key contributor of Australia's National Team and said that they might have a good chance to win a gold medal this year.

Since 2017, Kay has been a regular member of the Australian national team. He added that the team has been working so hard in the Boomers camp and they are looking forward to winning the gold medal this year.

Kay was an active member of the Roadrunners from 2011 to 2015 and helped the Metropolitan State University of Denver to win the NCAA Division II in 2013 and the national quarterfinal berth in 2014. Other than basketball, he also excelled in his class as an Academic All-American selection program.

Although the Australian team isn't the most popular team like Team USA, Kay recalls the Australian team beat Americans for the first time in 2019 in an exhibition game earlier before the World Cup. That win was worth noting for the Australian considering the U.S. is a big powerhouse.

All the achievements from his previous experiences are his biggest motivation for him to confidently strive for a gold medal.

Being able to represent his country at the Olympics is a dream come true for Kay. It is such a privilege and an opportunity he will never take for granted. He said the feeling is “indescribable” and it is something he can’t forget, as Kay explained.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, he and his teammate might not be able to attend the opening ceremony. But that does not make him feel less excited about the game.

