Luca Mueller Shares Her Experiences as Woman Pilot at Metropolitan State University of Denver

Jose Lebron/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Local Denver's resident Luca Mueller, who took Professional Flight Officer Degree at the Metropolitan State University of Denver, did not expect there would be huge gender dynamic to become a pilot. The men and women ratio was shocking in flight school.

Although the number of female flight students at the Aviation and Aerospace Science Department MSU Denver is quite high for national average, Mueller stated that she felt "pretty isolated" as a woman pursuing degree in flight school. Stories like Mueller is one of the major reasons why the faculty is highly interested to attract more women to join the Aviation program at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Mueller truly appreciated the women instructor during her study in aviation. It helps her to get better understanding about the pilot job opportunity that might be different for her. One of her coaches explained that since airlines have tried to hire more women, it makes the competition for the position bigger.

Her own experience pursuing career in a male-dominated field inspired her to make a lead for women who want to become a pilot. In 2019, she started a department for student called Woman in Aviation International. She also made 50 more women joined her club at Metropolitan State University Denver’s Aviation and Aero Career Symposium in September 2019.

While preparing her career in aviation, she still has a plan to participate in the next Woman Aviation International Girls event, where girls from ages 8 to 17 learn about career in aviation. She hopes that her participation can inspire a lot of women to join her journey as a woman in aviation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.