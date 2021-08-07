Mission Mt. Mangart, a documentary about the 10th Mountain Division

Jakob Owens/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - “Mission Mt. Mangart” is a 70-minute documentary that will tell the historical stories from Colorado's famed 10th Mountain Division. The actions of heroic international skiers and mountaineers are also included in the film's story, supported by original musical arrangements. The documentary will premiere at the Boettcher Concert Hall on November 11, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Professional skier Chris Anthony is the director, screenwriter, editor, and producer behind this documentary. The story is about the exploration of the 10th Mountain Division and how Germany surrendered to Italy on May 2, 1945, and the majority of the story will take place in World War II.

What is unique about this documentary is how Anthony takes the perspective of the historical storyline from a skier and packs it uniquely even though there have been many films about the 10th Division's history.

The film tells the story not only telling from Anthony's perspective but also from others such as Deborah Bankart and Cruz Rios. These stories will be told in a heroic manner while still prioritizing their authenticity.

Mission Mt. Mangaart itself was produced under the Chris Anthony Youth Project for an educational program and retells the struggle of the war.

The majority of the proceeds from ticket sales obtained from the screening of the film will be donated to the Chris Anthony Youth Project to provide educational field trips for young people with financial problems.

Tickets will go on sale on July 30, 2021. The ticket prices are between $15 and $45. The $45 tickets are VIP tickets, which will include Orchestra 2 seats and other perks. This film is also recommended for ages 8+ to watch.

