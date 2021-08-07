Safe Cycling Tips on Boulder County Canyon Roads

Viktor Bystrov/Unsplash

BOULDER COUNTY, CO - After a flood in Boulder in 2013, some roads were still damaged even completely washed away. Boulder County Transportation has reconstructed numerous canyon roads by trucking in hundreds of tons of dirt to create a temporary "winter road" that allowed residents and recovery workers access to the area.

In 2014, temporary asphalt surfaces were installed on James, Lefthand, and Fourmile Canyon drives to guarantee that the roads remained safe and passable for all users until permanent repairs could be completed.

Even though Lefthand Canyon, James Canyon, and Fourmile Canyon have been permanently rebuilt in 2018. You still need to be extra careful when passing those Canyon, Here are some safety cycling tips:

Share the Road!

Cyclists have the same access to the lane as vehicles. Before passing a cyclist on the main roadway, please wait until the field of view is open and there are no blind turns ahead. On a Boulder canyon road, cyclists are simply asked to travel as far to the right as feasible to stay safe.

Single-File Riding

When heading west on canyon roads, be in one line. Other vehicles can travel uphill faster than bicycles. Give them room as much as possible so they can pass you safely.

Give Space When Passing

When passing bikes, motorcyclists should try to give them as much space as possible. When passing a bike, drivers are required by law to spare them three feet of space. That's three feet from the vehicle's widest point, which is usually the side mirrors but might potentially be a trailer in tow.

Give Signal

You should give a signal every time you pass a cyclist, just like when you pass another vehicle.

Light and Bright Colored Clothes

When traveling between sunset or sunrise, all cyclists have to use a headlamp and bright colored clothes.

