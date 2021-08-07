Arapahoe County Sheriff to hold Explorer Program and Open House

Illumination Marketing/Unsplash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO - Arapahoe County Sheriff Office is inviting you to explore the opportunity of a police career in the future.

The office will hold an Open House and free pancake breakfast on August 14, 2021. The annual is event will show interested young adults the inside of the Arapahoe County Sheriff Office and its Coroner's Facility.

The event will also give you a tour of Maggot Art. Watch the K-9s in action and get into the action yourselves - climb on the SWAT vehicle and try the SWAT gear.

Grab the chance to pet the mounted unit horses and rare tours to the rest of the facilities, such as DEA helicopter, 911 dispatch tours, South Metro Fire Truck, Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, Wildland Fire Team, and Emergency Operation Center.

ACSO is the oldest sheriff's office in Colorado founded in 1858, so it can be expected that there's will be a lot of exciting historical artefacts and stories about it.

On the other hand, if you consider yourself a future of being in the police career path, or maybe just want to see if you have what it takes to be, ACSO also has the Explorer Program.

In the program, you will attend a basic law enforcement academy and get to participate in the regional conference each summer and compete with the Law Enforcement Explorers across the country.

The requirements to enroll in the explorer program are as follows:

- Age 14-20,

- High school students or young adults,

- 2.5 GPA,

- Ability to volunteer 10 hours per month, and

- Pass a background investigation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.