Elderly giraffes at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo undergoing treatments

CHEYENNE, CO - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's two old male giraffes named Mahali and Mashama are currently undergoing treatment for their illness. Currently, Mahali himself is 18 years old, a long enough life for a giraffe, while Mashama is 11 years old.

Mahali himself has been undergoing treatment for problems with his feet since 5 years ago. In 2017 and 2020, Mahali underwent risky anesthesia for the treatment of his leg. It paid off, but recently the disease returned again but with a more serious condition.

CMZoo medical team treated Mahali by giving painkillers, anti-inflammatory drugs and laser therapy. They also provided a special sand bed to support this 2000 pound giraffe. Recently, Mahali even underwent therapy for his legs to make them stronger to support him and walk.

Mashama's illness is also not much different from Mahali's, in that there are also problems with his legs. In 2019, the medical team saw Mashama limping after he tripped earlier.

After several diagnoses, the problem was finally found, namely that his right leg had a fracture. Then the medical team moved by making special shoes for mashama so that she was comfortable undergoing therapy.

Moreover, to speed up their recovery, the two giraffes underwent intravenous, namely stem cell therapy. During the treatment, the media team worked closely with Mashama who required him to stand still to receive a large amount of cold injection for about five minutes. This is exactly the same as what was experienced by mahali as a reinforcement for his treatment.

Indeed not many veterinarians who use stem cell therapy. However, with Mahali and Mashama using this therapy, in the future it will be a benchmark for success for other giraffe treatments.

