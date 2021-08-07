Longmont Museum celebrates Longmont 150th anniversary with new exhibition

Mike Von/Unsplash

LONGMONT, CO - The Longmont Museum inaugurated the "Longmont 150" exhibition to revisit the city's history and celebrate the 150th anniversary of the city of Longmont.

The "Longmont 150" exhibition will explore historical stories, including the origins of the Cinco de Mayo and Día de los Muertos festivals and stories about how Longmont came up with the way to produce a lot of beer. There is also a collection of historical objects in the area that are more than 80 years old such as the first flag flown at Longmont.

The exhibition also serves another purpose to lead a statement from the Longmont city council to honor the ancestral lands of the Cheyenne, Arapaho, Ute, and other tribes. The Longmont Museum will hold "Longmont 150" exhibition from August 6, 2021, to January 9, 2022.

The admission price will be set at $8 for adults and $5 for students, seniors, and veterans, while children under three years old and Longmont Museum members can enter freely. There will be a registration fee of 25 cents with an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card or the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The museum also facilitates the opportunity to post photos and interview the curator by contacting Joan Harrold at joan.harrold@longmontcolorado.gov

The committee also invites the public to come to the opening of Longmont 150 on August 6 at 6 - 8 pm. By bringing in $8, visitors can enjoy live music by Gypsy Jazz and the American Swing band "Espresso".

Visitors can also liven up the event and use Longmont's history for costume inspiration. Tickets are available at longmontmuseum.org.

