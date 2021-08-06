Summit County starts Hazardous Fuels Reduction and Forest Health Project in August

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO - Summit County Open Space and Trails Department, in cooperation with the Colorado State and Forest Service, and the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, held a community event on August 2.

The first phase of hazardous fuels reduction and forest health treatment will begin at Settler's Creek Open Space. This phase is expected to take three weeks to complete, starting with chainsaw felling and piling of dead and diseased lodgepole pine.

In the rainforest of Settler's Creek, there is a lot of aspen regeneration, as well as healthy spruce, pine, and fir saplings. The treatment aims to get rid of the dead and mistletoe-infested lodgepole pines, which are vulnerable to drought, fire, and other diseases.

“This site was selected based on the large quantity of standing dead, beetle-killed pine and the abundance of parasitic dwarf-mistletoe, along with the proximity to homes and critical infrastructure including the Xcel Energy transmission line,” said Resource Specialist, Jordan Mead.

"By removing diseased lodgepole pine, we will open up space for healthy seedlings and saplings to grow into the canopy".

Under some conditions, aspen stands retain more moisture than pine stands and can act as a fuel break. Aspen growth will provide more natural shelter and fodder for species that use Jones Gulch as a movement corridor.

Residents in Settler's Creek, Alders, Trapper's Crossing, and Ski Tip should expect to hear chainsaws running on weekdays during the project.

Trails and access routes will be limited for short periods of no more than 30 minutes to fell trees near these routes and clean the downed trees. Anyone passing through the project area should use extreme caution and adhere to all posted signs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.