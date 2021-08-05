Lopez-San Vicente, New Denver Pioneers Recruit

TJ Dragotta/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Jeff Wulbrun, the head coach of the University of Denver men's basketball team, announced the signing of Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente. The incoming freshman has signed a National Letter of Intent to stay with the Pioneers for his academic and athletic careers.

The signing process is estimated to end this summer. Lopez-Sanvicente became the third international player that was signed this year, joining Motta and Tainamo in Crimson and Gold. With his ability of outside shooting range and passing touch. He will be a good playmaker in DU.

Wulbrun says, "We think we have significantly improved our roster with the addition of Pedro to our program,"

Wulbrun added that Lopez has a 6-foot-8 postman who can shoot the three and can not only beat you off the bounce but also change directions and speeds. Lopez is a natural on the floor and a wizard with the basket.

The coach believes Lopez will be a force on the boards and capable of guarding a wide range of positions in the NBA next season. He also believes that Lopez will be a good fit for the culture of the DU program.

On multiple occasions, Lopez-Sanvicente was voted the team's Most Valuable Player. During his junior year of high school, Lopez-Sanvicente also played for the Spanish National Squad in the FIBA competition, and his team finished second in the Spanish Championship.

Payton Moore, KJ Hunt, Michael Henn, Coban Porter, Jordan Johnson, Tevin Smith, Felipe Motta, and Touko Tainamo are among the eight players in the incoming class. The class was ranked second overall in the Summit League by blogging site Major Madness before Lopez signing.

In preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 season, Denver has begun their off-season workouts.

