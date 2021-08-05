Summit County Provide Affordable Housing in Alpine Inn

Dhruv Mehra/Unsplash

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO - Summit County just leased the Alpine Inn for conversion into affordable workforce housing, and it will be ready for move-in on August 9. Applications for the room will be open on August 2.

The County Commissioner, Elisabeth Lawrence said that the owners of the Inn have been quite generous with their assistance.

They have been Summit County residents for a long time. They have a desire to assist the community in finding housing solutions. The workforce has resulted in the creation of 38 affordable housing units.

These kinds of collaborations, as well as innovative solutions, are needed to move the needle on this issue and effect genuine change.

The County just started talking with the owner of the hotel in just about two months.

Jason Dietz, The Housing Director added that they have experienced a continuous stream of inquiry from local workers and businesses interested in leasing rooms since they first publicly discussed the leasing approach at the June 15 BOCC, they have seen high interest from local workers and business

The Inn will provide 26 rooms for public meetings, the terms are:

Full-time worker, minimal 30 hours a week in Summit County for a business that provide goods and service to the County. (Remote working are excluded)

required to move in August, starting August 9.

If rooms are still available after the 80 percent AMI selections ($53,840 for a 1 person family and $61,550 for a 2 person household), persons with earnings of 100 percent AMI or below ($67,300 for a 1 person household and $76,900 for a 2 person household) may select rooms.

Lock-off rooms will be available for qualified families.

ADA rooms will be available for individuals who require one due to a disability.

