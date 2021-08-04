Summit County Extends Local Public Health Order Due to High Covid Case

Robinson Greig/Unsplash

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO - Summit County has extended the local Health Order until August 31. Masks are still obligatory in indoor group settings such as childcare centers, summer camps, and schools for children aged 2 to 11 who cannot receive the vaccine's protection.

Amy Wineland, Director of Public Health, states that they believe it is critical to take this measure in order to continue monitoring the case rate. The CDC also advises those who have been completely vaccinated to continue wearing masks in public, especially in areas where COVID-19 transmission is strong (defined by greater than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days).

Wineland said that the best way to stop the spread is to get vaccinated and wear masks because there are so many interactions between vaccinated and unvaccinated persons in schools, as well as the fact that children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for immunizations, wearing masks is especially vital.

Summit County Public Health has been in continuous contact with Summit School District as they evaluate all CDC recommendations and CDPHE school guidance as they plan for the new school year and will continue to do so.

Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to keep this illness from spreading. All three COVID-19 immunizations are still effective in avoiding major disease, hospitalization, and death from the Delta form in the United States. Individuals who have been immunized can develop a virulent sickness and spread the virus.

