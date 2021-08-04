ACC's Student is Nominated for Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar 2021

Jasmine Coro/Unsplash

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – Emily Forney, an Arapahoe Community College student, was chosen as one of 207 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars for 2021. A total of over 900 applications were collected, with each applicant receiving a $1,000 prize.

Emily, majoring in an Associate of Applied Science in Multimedia, Graphic Design, and Illustration, was named to the ACC President's List for the fall and spring semesters of the 2020-21 academic year. In December 2022, she wants to graduate from ACC and transfer to Colorado Christian University to study strategic communications and digital media. Currently, she is working as a barista at a local Cafe.

President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Jane Hale Hopkins, says, "The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,"

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society for associate degree-granting universities, recognizing academic accomplishment and assisting students in developing as leaders and scholars.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has its origins in Kappa Phi Omicron, an honorary society founded in 1910 at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, with only six members. Kappa Phi Omicron is one of many honorary groups in the state. The Society has around 1,300 chapters and approximately 240,000 active members spread across ten countries.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program assists new Phi Theta Kappa members enrolled in associate degree programs with educational expenses. Scholars are selected based on academic accomplishment, community service, and leadership potential and are encouraged to take on leadership responsibilities through engaging in Society programs.

