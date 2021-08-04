Water Restriction in Glenwood Spring

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Glenwood Spring, CO - Water restriction has been issued from July 31, 2021, until August 2, 2021, by The City of Glenwood Spring, following significant rains brought debris into the Roaring Fork River and No Name Creek from both the Grizzly Creek and Lake Christine burn scars.

There will be no external water consumption, such as watering lawns, washing automobiles, or filling pools. Regular indoor usage and consumption of water are still safe.

Matt Langhorst, the Director of Public Works says “Right now, all of our water tanks in town are at a good level for indoor water use, but we expect the debris in our water supplies to remain rather heavy with all the recent rain,”

Forecasts indicate that more rain is on the way, which will likely result in even more debris, so it's critical that everyone act now to cut off outdoor water systems that use a lot of water until the debris decreases.

The City is working with significant water users to cut off outdoor water systems. Violations of the water restriction can be reported to Glenwood Police at 970-384-6500. These limitations will be reviewed daily.

Debris flows

Several slides have occurred into the water supply. Langhorst said that to give you an idea of how much debris they have been clearing, the Roaring Fork now has a turbidity rating of 300-400 NTU, whereas No Name has a turbidity reading of around 4,000 NTU. Our water sources often have a value of less than 6 NTU.

NTU or nephelometric turbidity units is measurement tools to check the cloudiness in water. Similar to smoke in the air, turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness of a fluid generated by huge numbers of individual particles that are normally imperceptible to the naked eye. Turbidity is an important indicator of water quality.

