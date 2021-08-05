Leadville, CO

Six reasons to visit Leadville, Colorado

Grant Underwood

DENVER, CO — Leadville used to be known as the most prosperous mining town. Today, while the glory days of the town's mining activities are long past, here you can still find altitude, beautiful landscape, and some of the country's deepest Wild West roots.

Here are just a few reasons why you should visit Leadville.

1. High Altitude

With 10,152 feet above sea level, Leadville is the highest city in North America. This means that no matter where you look or roam throughout your visit, the sights are breathtaking.

2. Experience the Wild West

The Dexter Cabin and Healy House Museum is a great place to start your historical tour here. In Leadville, numerous well-preserved sites stay true to the city's colorful past. You can also learn more about the people who risked everything to bring rare and valuable minerals to the surface of the Earth and put Leadville on the map at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum.

3. Explore Historic Harrison Avenue

As I mentioned before, Leadville has done an incredible job of preserving its wild, raucous past, and it's not just evident in its excellent museums. On Harrison Avenue, you can see many mining-era buildings and homes that are now used into a store you can visit.

4. Paradise for Angler

Arkansas River is a paradise for an angler. The river that flows through the town is full of brown and rainbow trout

5. Leisure Railroad Trip in Leadville

The railroad, like many other Colorado high country towns, played an important part in the growth of Leadville, allowing prospectors to reach the mining hotspot and magnates to convey their loot to Denver and beyond.

6. Outdoor Adventure

Turquoise Lake, another fishing hot spot near the Arkansas River. Besides being a hotspot for fishing, it's also a beautiful and good place to hike or picnic.

