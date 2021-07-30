Denver, CO

Meet Colorado's first Latina State Historian, Dr. Nicki Gonzales

Grant Underwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ea4ku_0bCXdkXk00
Claudio Testa/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Colorado State Council of Historical Historian appointed Nicki Gonzales, a history professor, as the new State Historian.

She will serve as a vice provost starting August 1. A Denver native, Gonzales’ family came from Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico. She marks history as the first Latina State Historian in Colorado.

Apart from being the first Latina, Nicki Gonzales is also a vice-chancellor at Regis University. Gonzales focuses on the history of Chicano and the social and political movements of the Southwest. She plans to invite young people to explore the history of Colorado and aims to open the eyes of young people to the importance of knowing and studying the history of their own country as a heritage. For example, History Colorado is currently collaborating with the local tribal partner to exhibit the historical legacies of the Sand Creek Massacre in 1864.

“History is one of the most effective ways we can understand ourselves and our present moment,” said Gonzales. “I’d like to see more unrecognized stories shared publicly so we can arrive at a truer sense of where we’ve been and who we are."

Colorado’s State Historian is a part of a five-person council that has been trying to increase awareness of the collective foundation of history and storytelling. It collaborates with History Colorado, the nation’s largest state historical fund for historical preservation.

The Council of State Historians was established on August 1, 2018. They aim to cover the entire state as a representative of the history of Colorado and the West, becoming a place that provides opportunities to understand and learn more about history, culture, and landmarks in the Colorado area.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4c872d47d0bf20745a7c7c4f2a4400d4.blob

Local reporter in Colorado

Denver, CO
6 followers
Loading

More from Grant Underwood

Denver, CO

Lopez-San Vicente, New Denver Pioneers Recruit

DENVER, CO - Jeff Wulbrun, the head coach of the University of Denver men's basketball team, announced the signing of Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente. The incoming freshman has signed a National Letter of Intent to stay with the Pioneers for his academic and athletic careers.Read full story
Leadville, CO

Six reasons to visit Leadville, Colorado

DENVER, CO — Leadville used to be known as the most prosperous mining town. Today, while the glory days of the town's mining activities are long past, here you can still find altitude, beautiful landscape, and some of the country's deepest Wild West roots.Read full story
Summit County, CO

Summit County Provide Affordable Housing in Alpine Inn

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO - Summit County just leased the Alpine Inn for conversion into affordable workforce housing, and it will be ready for move-in on August 9. Applications for the room will be open on August 2.Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

ACC's Student is Nominated for Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar 2021

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – Emily Forney, an Arapahoe Community College student, was chosen as one of 207 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars for 2021. A total of over 900 applications were collected, with each applicant receiving a $1,000 prize.Read full story
Summit County, CO

Restoration on Swan River Reach B is Estimated to End By The End of October

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO - Contractors from the Open Spaces and Trails Departments in Summit County and Breckenridge City began to repair a naturalized stream leading to the Swan River near Breckenridge on July 26. This work is estimated to continue until the end of October.Read full story
Summit County, CO

Summit County Extends Local Public Health Order Due to High Covid Case

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO - Summit County has extended the local Health Order until August 31. Masks are still obligatory in indoor group settings such as childcare centers, summer camps, and schools for children aged 2 to 11 who cannot receive the vaccine's protection.Read full story
Glenwood Springs, CO

Water Restriction in Glenwood Spring

Glenwood Spring, CO - Water restriction has been issued from July 31, 2021, until August 2, 2021, by The City of Glenwood Spring, following significant rains brought debris into the Roaring Fork River and No Name Creek from both the Grizzly Creek and Lake Christine burn scars.Read full story
Denver, CO

The Pioneers have released their regular season schedule for 2021-22

DENVER, CO—As the 2021-22 regular season is going to start, the Pioneers will play 31 games, 18 of whose will be in the Summit League, said the head coach of the University of Denver, Jeff Wulbrun.Read full story
Denver, CO

DSST-PS public schools' COVID-19 guidelines for 2021-2022 school year

DENVER, CO - DSST-PS will start a new school year in the upcoming week with a complete health safety protocol preparation. After going through health official counsel, the school has decided to implement COVID-19 guidelines to protect students, teachers, and school staff.Read full story
Colorado State

Denver could not be more proud of their four citizens for achieving a marvelous achievement in 2021 StateScoop 50 awards

DENVER, CO—The winners of the 2021 StateScoop 50 Awards were declared yesterday, and the state of Colorado got awarded in 4 categories alongside Illinois, Michigan, and North Carolina.Read full story
Weld County, CO

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reminds residents to be on the lookout for West Nile virus

WELD COUNTY, CO – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment detected the West Nile virus for the first time this season on July 8. West Nile virus-infected mosquitos have been collected in the Weld County area. The researchers will test mosquitos on a regular basis to detect the spread of the West Nile virus.Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver University to improve equity in STEM through NSF ADVANCE grant

DENVER, CO – Anna Sher from the University of Denver won $1 million from the Natural Science Foundation ADVANCE grant. The grant will be used to launch the University of Denver or DU, MERISTEM in an effort to create an organizational change on gender equality in science, technology, industry, and mathematics (STEM).Read full story
Denver, CO

The celebration of teen pregnancy prevention month by Denver health

DENVER, CO — During the last May, Denver Health collaborates with organizations over the country to take part in National Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month. The event is held by the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs every May.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver's Regional Transportation District Takes a Big Hit Because of Pandemic

Denver, CO – When the COVID-19 pandemic closed down the city and the county of Denver in mid-2020, buses and trains in the Regional Transportation District continued to operate. But, there is only one problem, there are no destinations to go to.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy