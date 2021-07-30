The Pioneers have released their regular season schedule for 2021-22

LOGAN WEAVER/Unsplash

DENVER, CO—As the 2021-22 regular season is going to start, the Pioneers will play 31 games, 18 of whose will be in the Summit League, said the head coach of the University of Denver, Jeff Wulbrun.

Wulbrun said summer workouts have reached the halfway point for the Pioneers, and he elated with the team's progress, development, chemistry, and camaraderie in a short time. It speaks volumes about the talent and character of the young men in the program.

He continued, "We're thrilled to announce the non-conference schedule for the upcoming season for the University of Denver Men's Basketball program."

This year, the Pioneers have a talented new core, with Major Madness ranking its recruiting class second in the Summit League back on July 7.

The Pioneers will have a challenging match, as they will have away games at New Mexico and Wyoming.

DU will host Regis on Nov. 9, and on Nov. 12, Ottawa University will have an away match at the Crimson and Gold home.

The Pioneers then traveled to the University of Texas-San Antonio to compete in a multi-team event for the first time this season. From Nov. 15-17, DU will play three games in three days.

Denver hosts Houston Baptist on Nov. 21 before continuing on a six-game road swing that begins on Nov. 24 with a drive down I-25 south to face Air Force.

DU will play 18 games in the Summit League, beginning with a pair of home games against Western Illinois (Dec. 20) and new league member St. Thomas (Dec. 21). (Dec. 22). On Dec. 30, Denver concludes its 2021 season with a game against Oral Roberts in Tulsa, as a participant in the NCAA Sweet 16 the previous year.

