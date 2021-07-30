DSST-PS public schools' COVID-19 guidelines for 2021-2022 school year

Marek Studzinski/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - DSST-PS will start a new school year in the upcoming week with a complete health safety protocol preparation. After going through health official counsel, the school has decided to implement COVID-19 guidelines to protect students, teachers, and school staff.

Students are strongly suggested to get vaccinated before going back to school. Vaccination is highly recommended to protect us from the virus during the school session. Likewise, it is Colorado’s top shield opposing COVID-19.

Under the recent procedure, school members who are already vaccinated will not necessarily skip school for going quarantine if they get infected. Vaccination is the best for decreasing contagion and disease.

Vaccination will be given for students aged 12-year-old and above, students under 12 need to wait for the eligibility this year.

DSST students are not obligated to get vaccinated but are highly recommended. DSST will assist students and families by holding vaccine clinics at school. You can access the information regarding the clinics and other updates on DSST's social media. The school will also provide additional information about vaccination in Denver.

Parents who are wondering whether their children will have to wear a mask when they attend classes in the fall will be notified with an answer on August 13. The school board is currently weighing our options with directions from the CDC, CDPHE, Denver Public Health, and DPS.

Symptoms will not be screened upon arrival at the school either for students or staff. Everyone must be able to assess their health before entering the school area.

By August 13, the mask mandates during school activity will be updated. Concerning the screening process for school employees, DSST will not hold any responsibility, however, DSST will monitor the vaccination status of every school member.

Furthermore, since the regulation about the mask is still being discussed, members who have not got vaccinated yet will require wearing masks all day long inside the school area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.