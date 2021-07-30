Denver could not be more proud of their four citizens for achieving a marvelous achievement in 2021 StateScoop 50 awards

Luca Bravo/Unsplash

DENVER, CO—The winners of the 2021 StateScoop 50 Awards were declared yesterday, and the state of Colorado got awarded in 4 categories alongside Illinois, Michigan, and North Carolina.

State and local IT shops all over the country selected thousands of impressive leaders and projects for the awards earlier this year. StateScoop then reduced to 180 finalists, and 10 of them were from Colorado.

This year Colorado won in several categories namely: State Leadership of the Year, State Cybersecurity Leader of the Year, State Up & Comer of the Year, and state IT Innovation of the Year.

Below are the nomination biographies for each of Colorado’s 4 winners:

Rick Rieping, Sr. Overseer of Applications, Delivery, and Support: State Leadership of the Year

Rick Rieping knows what's best for him by making good teamwork and found ways to solve problems. His teams and him manage to stay focused on making groundbreaking for the clients in Colorado. Moreover, he got to explore more unique tactics and well-organized skills to make the work seem controllable, which are extraordinary. Also, he got his style, which permits him to classify and improve methods.

State Cybersecurity Leader of the Year

Greg Williams, Director - Security, Risk, and Compliance

Greg Williams is a part of the state nearly five years ago and has shown a limitless desire and an ability to make a non-stop improvement, including leading various teams to execute many projects. He wants to guarantee that although being responsible for two jobs, he will never forget all the details, and risks. It turns out he found a chance to associate with each agency to form a risk committee where they commit to providing what clients want.

State Up and Comer of the Year

Bob Nogueira - Chief People Officer

Bob Noguiera took part in OIT in July 2019 as Chief People Officer with remarkable experiences in leadership for more than 25 years. He also took part as an additional member in the Communication Management and Organizational Leadership graduate programs at the University of Denver.

MyUI+: state IT Innovation of the Year

MyUI+ is formed right when the pandemic hits and changes the system, especially for the people who do not have jobs. This new platform was introduced in January 2021. It was updated on several systems and is more mobile-friendly. By far, this is Colorado’s first UI development that brought 100% in a distance.

