Denver University to improve equity in STEM through NSF ADVANCE grant

Edwin Andrade/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Anna Sher from the University of Denver won $1 million from the Natural Science Foundation ADVANCE grant.

The grant will be used to launch the University of Denver or DU, MERISTEM in an effort to create an organizational change on gender equality in science, technology, industry, and mathematics (STEM).

As a biology professor at the University of Denver (DU), Anna Sher convened a meeting for female leaders of the entire department three years ago. This became the forerunner of the STEM Women Faculty Association. Since then, the women in every department have dedicated themselves to understanding the needs of identifying women across the faculty.

“My own experience was one of feeling very isolated and alone,” said Sher. “I would have benefited a lot from particularly a mentorship program, but also from more awareness by the community of what it means to be a woman in science and a mother in science. People just don’t know.”

Sher assembled a team consisted of DU Chancellor Mary Clark as the grant's principal investigator, and Corinne Lengsfeld, Kristin Dea, and Deb Ortega as co-principal investigators. In support of the program, NSM grant coordinator Helen McGrath participated in the development of the program along with around 50 faculty, administrators, and staff members.

The program will start in the fall, starting with hiring coordinators, members, creating committees, and a unit of mentors.

“For a long time, I’ve been taking notes about the problems and feeling helpless but also committed to keep going and seeing what we could end up changing,” she says. “I've been cautiously optimistic this whole time, but now I’m really optimistic. Now, I’m so glad to have the opportunity to make a difference, not just for my fellow women faculty in STEM at DU, but for the University as a whole.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.