The celebration of teen pregnancy prevention month by Denver health

DENVER, CO — During the last May, Denver Health collaborates with organizations over the country to take part in National Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month. The event is held by the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs every May.

National Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month is celebrated as a historical moment of the declining rates of teen pregnancy and births in the United States. At the same time, it also points out the ongoing task to assist teenagers in achieving their full potential.

Not only does it hinder teen pregnancy, but it also united teenagers to support changes and focus on positive objectives. The work to hinder teen pregnancy will help youth to achieve their full potential.

The decline of Denver youngster delivery costs reached 69% in 2008, from 1,070 to 329 annual births (2008 to 2019). Denver manages to stay steady for the birth rates of teenagers, but the number is higher than the Colorado and U.S. birth rates, and discrepancy stays, as it is all over the populations

This significant achievement is an outstanding job from Denver Health contributor, health instructor, and medical assistants. They work together to wipe out the gaps on taking care by supplying family service plans for all the clinics, as well as School-based Health Centers, and Public Health Clinics.

Denver Health follows the equity core value persistently and proudly implanted a comprehensible system that informed care for all of our patients well.

The availability of the team to talk about reproductive health, puberty, healthy relationships, consent, and contraceptive decision-making with adolescents is also such a great help for them.

