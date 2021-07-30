Come hungry for more: 6 restaurants join forces in new DoorDash pop-up kitchen in San Jose

When it comes to eating out, it can be difficult to satisfy everyone's tastes with just one restaurant. You may be looking for a slice of pizza, whereas your partner wants a bowl of pho, and your roommate wants tacos — what on earth can you do?

Fortunately, San Jose locals will soon have another option — well, six options — for getting exactly what they want to eat alongside their friends and families, with a new DoorDash Kitchens location.

The new exterior for DoorDash Kitchens' San Jose location, set to open July 29. Soraya Matos / DoorDash Kitchens

Opening today at the Westfield Oakridge Mall, DoorDash Kitchens will launch a facility with six local restaurants, aiming to provide customers with a curated selection of tasty eats all in one place. This will be the second offshoot of DoorDash Kitchens here in the Bay Area, with the first location opened in Redwood City in 2019.

The preliminary restaurants that are joining the fray include:

Mark Canter, owner of the famous Los Angeles-based establishment Canter's Deli, is enthuasiastic to bring his infamous deli sandwiches to the South Bay, after originally partnering with the Redwood City branch of DoorDash Kitchens.

The classic Pastrami Sandwich from Los Angeles-based Canter's Deli, who will soon serve up their delicious dishes in San Jose. Canter's Deli

"Customers know about Canter’s Deli beyond Los Angeles, so we knew we wanted to jump at the opportunity to partner with DoorDash to reach more people in new communities," he said. "We appreciate the flexibility of being able to test new markets without committing to a long-term lease required of a brick and mortar location.

Charlie Kim, owner of San Francisco's Aria Korean Street Food, agrees. After gaining significant traction over the last decade in the Polk Gulch neighborhood, Kim is excited to see how their tasty eats — from Korean fried chicken tacos to Korean rice bowls — land with San Jose tastes.

"San Francisco has high rent, and it’s hard for a small business to add more locations. We’ve experimented with other delivery-only operations but it was operationally burdensome to produce a quality of food we hold ourselves to and market the new location," he said. "With this new partnership, DoorDash Kitchens helped out with operations, data, and marketing power saving us the time and money. We’ve been excited by the early reception in the community!”

The three Homies taco sampler from Aria Korean Street Food, with Korean Fried Chicken, GangJung Fried Chicken, and Bulgogi Beef tacos. Aria Korean Street Food

Ghost kitchens have seen a rise in popularity throughout the pandemic, as more and more restaurants had to downsize their physical locations and operational costs. Since the start of 2021, a few have seen more traction right here in the South Bay, from Local Kitchens in Campbell and San Jose to the return of local food halls SoFA Market and San Pedro Square Market.

Via the DoorDash app, this location will offer both to-go services for hungry patrons, as well as a delivery option for residents of San Jose, Saratoga, and Campbell. The opening of this space also generates 25 job opportunities, spanning from Line Cooks to Front of House.

For more information about DoorDash Kitchens, read more about their Redwood City location here.

