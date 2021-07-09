Racist graffiti found in Silicon Valley park bathroom, the second time in a month

Police are investigating the incidents as hate crimes. City of Palo Alto

For the second time in a month, racist graffiti exposing hatred towards white people has been found inside the same public park bathroom.

The troubling discovery was made in Palo Alto, Calif. in Santa Clara County this week.

“On Wednesday, July 7, at about 4:40 p.m. an officer conducting routine foot patrol discovered a vandalism at El Camino Park at 155 El Camino Real,” police stated. “The officer observed writings that had been etched into the exterior of a bathroom stall, using an unknown substance. The writings included a statement espousing a hatred of white people. A Public Works crew was promptly notified to repair the damage. Police believe the incident occurred Tuesday or Wednesday. There is no suspect information at this time, nor is there any known connection between this case and a hate crime vandalism reported at the same location on May 7, 2021."

Don't miss a shred of news! Follow us for in-depth, informative, and provocative news and information for the San Francisco Bay Area. ... Follow

In that incident, a man reported an instance of racist graffiti found inside a bathroom at the very same park.

“Officers responded and observed writings in black marker in several areas on the bathroom, including on the stalls and walls,” officers stated. "The writings included racial epithets directed at white people. A Public Works crew promptly removed them. Police believe the incident occurred on either Thursday or Friday, May 6 or 7. There is no suspect information at this time, nor is there any known connection between this case and a hate crime vandalism reported at Heritage Park on March 21, 2021.”

In that incident, officers found, “a short sentence that included a racial epithet written in about five-inch tall letters on a concrete curb set in the ground that separates grass from dirt. The epithet was a racial slur directed at African Americans. On a nearby wall with decorative tiles, there was more blue spray paint in the form of male genitalia. Two first names were also painted (one on the tile, one on the ground), as was some bark on a park tree. Police also found 15 to 20 empty cans of alcohol that were spray painted.”

Evidence was collected, and public works crews removed the racist graffiti.

Police did not release suspect information in any of the incidents, but they urged potential witnesses to come forward with information that might lead to an arrest.

Police said they’ve redoubled their efforts to fight racism in the Palo Alto community, which borders Stanford University and is home to several Silicon Valley tech companies. The racist graffiti found at local parks has unnerved locals and members of law enforcement.

“In the wake of recent national events and increased attention on hate crimes, the personnel of the Palo Alto Police Department continue to show their commitment to thoroughly investigate any reported hate crimes in Palo Alto,” police stated. “In late March, the Palo Alto City Council denounced violence directed at people of Asian descent, and that came on the heels of months of efforts with City Council’s ongoing conversations and work on race and equity.”