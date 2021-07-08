San Francisco, CA

In high-crime San Francisco, citizens "feel like the government no longer has their back," business expert says

"In San Francisco, there is almost an endorsement of the smash and grab," the professor said.

After several shocking high-profile shoplifting incidents, a business professor slammed San Francisco’s laissez-faire attitude on crime warning it’s just a matter of time before more businesses permanently close up shop in the city.

“With the political climate here in San Francisco, there is almost an endorsement of the smash and grab,” Mitchell Marks, Professor of Management at the College of Business at San Francisco State University said in an interview with KTVU-TV, the FOX station in San Francisco. “The average citizen feels like the government no longer has their back. You just showed a clip of a county supervisor, but it's almost as if the perps are the ones who are protected in the city.”

In the interview, he delivered a scathing assessment of the current business environment in San Francisco: after being ravaged by the effects of the pandemic, they’re now being pillaged by criminals on a daily basis.

Marks pointed to a recent decision by Target, which has been repeatedly hit by shoplifters on a near-daily basis, to limit its operating hours for its San Francisco stores.

“Something that Target is doing is not closing stores but limiting the number of hours open, so more daytime hours when there's more traffic,” he said. “So that's one thing they can do but again it gets to the political climate. Target has been getting heaped lately from progressives, that they aren't doing enough for inner cities. Well, if they're going to open a store, and then the store is going to lose money that's not doing anyone any good, you know.”

He said the real people that will be harmed by the closures of these essential businesses are law-abiding senior citizens who rely on the pharmacies and stores for food, drugs, and household essentials.

“It's a lot of people who need to go to their local store, and unfortunately, it's the people who are who are most senior in age and have fewer choices,” he said. “Law-abiding citizens are suffering the consequences.”

Marks expects more businesses to close-up shop in San Francisco if the city and its elected leaders don’t get their act together and get tough on crime.

“Yes, I definitely do,” he said. “Because it's a simple business equation. If you have a store open and you're losing money. If you have a store open and you're losing money. And if customers are afraid to come in the store.”

And he said the high crime will dissuade shoppers from patronizing the stores too.

“One of the nice things about shopping is its leisure for some people, but if you're if you're running and run out because you're afraid of an incident, this is just very bad,” he said.

“I think businesses have a right to make money,” he stated. “Businesses, that's why they're in business, and they also serve their communities, they do a lot of good other than making profits. But the point is if we're going to let these blatant attacks go without any repercussions for the perpetrators. What else can a store do than either shut down completely or reduce hours? I don't see any other alternative for them.”

