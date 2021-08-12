Everytable Food Delivery Launches in San Diego

Everytable Launches in San Diego County

Mission-driven Food Company Expands Delivery to 82 Zip Codes in San Diego, with Prices Based on the Median Household Income of the Neighborhood

everytable.com

Everytable , a mission-driven food company that fights for food justice by making nutritious, fresh and delicious food accessible and affordable for all, has announced its expansion into San Diego County. The company will launch its meals subscription service in San Diego on June 20, 2021 with plans for small, grab-and-go storefronts to follow. Area residents can now place their orders at everytable.com/subscribe .

San Diego is Everytable’s first market beyond Los Angeles and comes on the heels of a $16 million Series B funding round Everytable closed in late 2020. Everytable started in 2016 as a revolutionary grab-and-go restaurant concept with delicious, made-from-scratch meals priced according to what a specific neighborhood can afford. Today the company is a multi-channel food business, fueled by a central kitchen, that specializes in individually packaged, chef-prepared meals ranging from $5-$9.

In San Diego, Everytable will serve roughly 3 million people throughout 82 zip codes spanning from Oceanside to San Ysidro and as far East as Alpine. Utilizing their central kitchen in Los Angeles, Everytable trucks will deliver individually packaged, made-from-scratch meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Meals are priced according to the median household income of the neighborhood. For example, in National City a meal from Everytable can cost as low as $6.00 whereas the same meal in Del Mar, would cost $9.00, the highest price for an Everytable meal in San Diego.

“We believe that access to fresh, nutritious food is a human right. While there is an abundance of grocery stores and amazing restaurants throughout San Diego, we recognize that good food is still unaffordable for many. We’re thrilled to expand our subscription delivery program to communities throughout San Diego to provide fresh, convenient meal options for all,” said Sam Polk, CEO and founder of Everytable. “Few cities rival the San Diego food scene and we’re excited to partner with local farmers, chefs and food justice activists to make good food accessible to all.”

Everytable’s business model is able to drastically reduce the costs of the standard restaurant model through chefs at their central kitchen turning fresh, wholesome ingredients into delicious meals, which they sell through their grab-and-go storefronts and through delivery. In addition to selling meals to individuals, Everytable also offers solutions for businesses, including SmartFridge vending machines, catering services, an on-site marketplace and daily or weekly food service delivery. From start to finish, everything is designed to be super-efficient, and the savings are reflected in the prices.

About Everytable

Founded in 2016, Everytable is a mission-driven food company that fights for food justice and equality by providing healthy and nutritious food that is both accessible and affordable for everyone. Today, Everytable is a multi-channel, fresh-prepared food business blending grab-and-go storefronts, subscriptions and SmartFridges supplied by a central kitchen with meals priced according to the neighborhood. To date, Everytable has sold more than 5 million meals. For more information, please visit www.everytable.com .

I had a chance to try out a few of the meal options recently and everything was amazing!!! The portions were great, the food was well seasoned and I love that there is a little bit for everyone based on dietary needs. I highly recommend you check out Everytable and see if they deliver to your area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.