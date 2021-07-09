Hot Spots in San Diego - Breakfast and Bubbles

There’s a New place to Brunch in town!!! I had a chance to check out Breakfast and Bubbles in San Diego during an influencer preview and as soon as I walked in, I knew it was going to be a new go to place in the city. Breakfast and Bubbles is very instagramable and is some place that you will want to bring your girlfriends!!

Keep reading below for more info and to take a peek inside.

Breakfast + Bubbles isn't just another brunch spot for millennials but is a spot that welcomes everyone in to enjoy a drink that we all know and love. Champagne unites us all through celebrations, toast, and countless clinks, and Breakfast + Bubbles brings everyone together to celebrate under one roof. (breakfastandbubblessandiego.com)

Some of the menu items include:

Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast

Eggs

Salads

Loaded Fries

and so much more!!! Click Here to check out the menu

There are Gluten Free, Vegan and Vegetarian options available. There is a little bit of something for everyone and they have a unique twist to some of your favorite breakfast and brunch options.

Visit Breakfast & Bubbles at:

3831 Park Boulevard

San Diego, CA 92103

Open Monday-Sunday 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM

WALK-INS ONLY !!!! They are not currently taking reservations. I suggest getting in as early as you can, so that you avoid the crowd.

Hope that you get a chance to visit soon and have a great time!!

