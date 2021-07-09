San Diego, CA

Hot Spots in San Diego - Breakfast and Bubbles

Glitz and Glam By Tiff

There’s a New place to Brunch in town!!! I had a chance to check out Breakfast and Bubbles in San Diego during an influencer preview and as soon as I walked in, I knew it was going to be a new go to place in the city. Breakfast and Bubbles is very instagramable and is some place that you will want to bring your girlfriends!!

Keep reading below for more info and to take a peek inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXP60_0asL7n3H00
https://www.glitzandglambytiff.com/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6D16_0asL7n3H00
https://www.glitzandglambytiff.com/

Breakfast + Bubbles isn't just another brunch spot for millennials but is a spot that welcomes everyone in to enjoy a drink that we all know and love. Champagne unites us all through celebrations, toast, and countless clinks, and Breakfast + Bubbles brings everyone together to celebrate under one roof. (breakfastandbubblessandiego.com)

Some of the menu items include:

Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast

Eggs

Salads

Loaded Fries

and so much more!!! Click Here to check out the menu

There are Gluten Free, Vegan and Vegetarian options available. There is a little bit of something for everyone and they have a unique twist to some of your favorite breakfast and brunch options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agUu8_0asL7n3H00
https://www.glitzandglambytiff.com/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45d6f6_0asL7n3H00
https://www.glitzandglambytiff.com/

Visit Breakfast & Bubbles at:

3831 Park Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92103

Open Monday-Sunday 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM

WALK-INS ONLY !!!! They are not currently taking reservations. I suggest getting in as early as you can, so that you avoid the crowd.

Hope that you get a chance to visit soon and have a great time!!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_d8818a16a231d0161d02b7c3f7b20d30.blob

Model and Style Blogger who shares everything fashion, personal style and lifestyle. You will learn about the ins and outs of the industry, style tips and tricks and everything else in between that sounds like something worth sharing with the world.

San Diego, CA
134 followers
Loading

More from Glitz and Glam By Tiff

San Diego, CA

Una Notte Showroom - La Jolla

I had a chance this past week to go and check out a showroom that just opened recently in the San Diego area. This is super exciting to me, because I usually have to go to Los Angeles to visit a showroom, and now there is one here locally!! No need to travel far if I don’t have to. It’s great to have options!!Read full story
San Diego, CA

Verbena Kitchen SD - North Park

It’s not a secret… San Diego is a hot spot for foodies!!! There have been quite a few new restaurants that have been opened lately, and I have been able to check a few out recently.Read full story

3 Tips To Help You Stay Active More Often

In life it can be tough to stay active. A lot of people tend to get bored or just don’t stay motivated, which leads to them just giving up. Having an active lifestyle is so important and so helpful for everyone!! It helps to reduce blood pressure and reduce your risks of having major diseases. It can have a great impact on you both physically and mentally.Read full story

5 Tips for Feeling Great Every Single Day

I believe that it is important for you to feel great in life. It’s one of those things that you have power over and it can either make or break you. Remember that this is your life and you deserve to be happy and feel good!!! It is something that you have to actively work on every day to develop habits and great out comes. You have to decide that you’re going to do it and then make it happen!! You may fall a little short at times, and that is totally ok. Pick yourself up and keep making the effort to make things a little better for yourself.Read full story

5 Tips for Increasing Body Strength

For many people, their attempts to get fit fall short, and that’s often because they don’t have a concrete set of goals in mind. When working out, you should think about setting some specific goals and bench marks for your self personally. Body strength and building muscle, even if it is a small amount is something that is important for everyone. Below are a few tips for building body strength. We all have different goals that we would like to achieve with in our fitness journey and I hope that these will help you.Read full story

3 Tips To Cure Dry Skin On Your Face Overnight

Thisarticle is originally posted onProven Skincare. Thank you for sharing with Glitzandglambytiff.com. Dry, flaky, scaly facial skin is not something you can simply cover up with makeup. In fact, foundation and powder will only accentuate dry skin as well as fine lines and wrinkles, making it more obvious to others. The only way to get rid of dry skin is to treat the cause. If you're experiencing dry skin, and want to learn how to treat it overnight - keep reading! But first, in order to treat the dry skin on your face, you have to determine whether it is truly dry, or just dehydrated.Read full story

Skin Cancer Comes In All Shades

There are a lot of things that we grow up learning as people of color, that is simply not true and we should learn the actual facts and do what we can to educate ourselves more. I had received this article recently on Skin Cancer with facts that I believe are important to think about and should be taken care of if there are any major concerns. Keep reading below.Read full story

3 Simple Cooking Hacks To Make Fried Foods (A Bit) Healthier

If you’re trying to eat healthier, there are a couple of simple changes you can make right away. Cutting out sugar is an obvious one, and fried foods are probably off-limits too. The problem is, fried foods are so delicious and it’s tough to stick to a diet when you completely deprive yourself of the things you love. In an ideal world, you would be able to make fried foods that are perfectly healthy for you, but that’s never going to happen. However, there are some simple ways that you can make them by cutting some of the fat and oil, so you can enjoy the occasional indulgence without undoing all of your hard work. Check out these simple hacks below and try them out for your self.Read full story

Ritual Zero Proof - Photoshoot/Mocktails

I get work with some amazing people and brands that I can’t wait to share with you so you can check them out for yourself. Sharing is caring right?!. Well, let me introduce you to Ritual Zero Proof!!! It is a liquor alternative that is close to the real thing, but has absolutely no alcohol what so ever. The alternative is packed with flavor and is so refreshing. I had the chance to work with Ritual several weeks ago and learn about their brand. I’m not a person that is huge on drinking, so I found it so interesting that there are brands out there that you can be festive with and put fun drinks together with without the alcohol!!! I think that’s amazing!!!Read full story

How to Decode the Lingo on Skincare and Beauty Products: What is merely marketing “Hype?”

Skincare and beauty product ingredients can be often complicated and confusing!!! It’s hard to know what’s the best for your skin type and what the lingo really means right… Well, I hope this post will help you out a bit the next time you are out looking for new products to try out.Read full story

Skin Care Products That I Have Been Using Lately…

I like trying and testing out different products every now and then to see what’s new, see if it works out for me and of course share it if I love it!!!. I was sent over a couple of products from Kiehl’s that I have been using in the past several weeks. I have personally been going through so much with my skin lately. Because we have to wear masks, my skin has been breaking out a ton!!! AHHHHH!!! I feel like I have been on a whole new skin care journey lately trying to figure out how to take control of the breakouts that have been popping up more frequently. I do have pretty sensitive, oily, acne prone skin, so taking care of my skin is always high on my priority list!!Read full story
San Diego, CA

Altered Decor - Home Boutique

Recently I had the chance to do a takeover at Altered Decor and of course I had to share the store here on the blog!!! Altered Decor is a black owned home decor boutique in downtown San Diego, that has tons of amazing plants, a curated collection of small businesses products and luxury products to shop from.Read full story

How to Transition Your Wardrobe from Winter to Spring

The transition from late winter to early spring can be one of the toughest times to plan your wardrobe. The weather seems to be all over the place, and it is hard to know what to wear when you leave the house in the morning.Read full story

5 ways fashion is becoming more sustainable

The fashion industry is one of the biggest industries to threaten the environment. With a fast-changing throw away culture and high levels of production, it’s not hard to see why. The figures are astounding!! Clothing alone, for example, accounts for 3% of all CO2 in the earth’s atmosphere. But, with increased demand for more sustainable fashion things are slowly changing for the better.Read full story

My Top 4 Favorite Spring Trends in 2021

As we welcome Spring and warmer weather we have to switch from wearing heavy warm clothes to lighter more easy breezy clothing that blows in the wind. Warmer months always invites fun colors, fancy sleeves to show off and maybe a cropped top or 2… if that’s what you are in to.Read full story

4 Steps To Hosting A Successful Gathering At Your Home

Now that things are starting to opening up and people want to get together and see each other… You may feel motivated to have visitors over and host small events at your house.Read full story

Five Superfoods For Healthy Hair

The cells that make up our hair need a regular supply of proteins, vitamins and nutrients to keep it strong and shiny. What we consume is reflected in our skin and hair - a bad diet leaves our skin dull, and hair lifeless. Here are five superfoods that can help us to achieve beautiful, shiny and strong hair, thanks to their high nutritional density:Read full story

Everyday Basics: T Shirts and Jeans

T shirts and Jeans are great basics to always have in your closet!!!. I recently went to Ross Dress for Less, and found a ton of great t shirts !!! Yall don’t sleep on Ross!! They have tons of gems and I love going in store to look around and see what they have. There is always something new.Read full story

5 Inspiring Fashion Models from the World of Sports

Being a model requires incredible dedication. It means achieving a nutritional balance that keeps you healthy, finding a workout routine that keeps you fit, and sticking to both with relentless consistency. And that’s before you even get into some of the different fields (like Runway), skills (like posing for the camera), and interpersonal aspects (dealing with everyone from agents to photographers). Done well, it’s a full-time, multi-faceted career.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy