Louisville Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Street Rod Nationals' Annual Event

More than 10,000 vintage vehicles will roll into Louisville, Kentucky, for the 52nd anniversary of the National Street Rod Association’s (NSRA) Annual Street Rod Nationals.

This annual event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

For the 24th consecutive year, street rods of many shapes, colors, and sizes, as well as other vintage vehicles will be seen traveling through the streets of the city.

Louisville Welcomes NSRA

Local hospitality officials will roll out the welcome mat to the NSRA on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with a parade of 40 vintage cars at 10 a.m. and a new conference at 11 a.m., at Christy’s Garden, Paristown, 720 Brent Street.

Paristown is a historic Louisville neighborhood established in 1854 and is currently a mixed-use community of workplaces, residences, and local businesses.

The parade of cars will leave University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium and travel to Paristown for the news conference. Part of Paristown will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to allow the cars to be displayed during the lunch time frame.

The NSRA’s event is expected to make an $11.5 million economic impact to the local community, even though it is billed as being smaller than past shows. Much of the event will be outdoors this year on the Kentucky Expo Center grounds to encourage social distancing.

The Street Rod Nationals

This event is usually one of the world’s largest automotive participation events in the country. This year, 22,000 participants with Street Rod Nationals are projected to display 10,000-15,000 vintage cars. Attendees can anticipate seeing street rods, custom cars, muscle cars, and special interest vehicles.

Other vehicles from the 50s, 60s, and 70s will also be on display for public viewing, and will range in value from $20,000 to $150,000, with the average being approximately $35,000. The total value of the street rods attending will be more than $350 million.

NSRA defines a street rod as a modernized vintage vehicle that is of pre-1949 manufacture. These vehicles are equipped with the latest options available on the newest model vehicles, including but not limited to disc brakes, air conditioning, cruise control, and tilt steering wheel. Most of those attending have updated the engine and drivetrain to enable the owner to cruise down the highway in comfort and safely maintain the speeds traveled by more modern vehicles.

Other Activities

In addition to the cool cars on display, this four-day event will feature product seminars, a trade show, an arts and crafts fair, a vintage auto parts swap meet, and entertainment by Sunday Drive--which will play on Saturday in Freedom Hall at 2:30 p.m., and will perform Southern Gospel Music during an all-denomination church service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Ticket Information

All NSRA activities are open to the public. Tickets are $19 for adults (13 and older), $6 for children (6 to 12). Children 5 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. A special discounted $17 admission is available for military personnel with proper military identification; NSRA members with a current membership card; or anyone 60 years of age or older. One discounted admission per person. Discount tickets are on sale at O’Reilly Auto Parts and will be available during the event at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Advance tickets are available at the Kentucky Exposition Center Box Office.

Source - NSRA Press release

