Broken stained glass candy & rock candy

Both stained glasses candy and rock candy are hard sugary sweet confections. The broken stained glass candy is made with corn syrup and sugar whereas rock candy is made without corn syrup. Adding corn syrup to the broken stained glass candy gives it a smooth texture that regular rock candy doesn't have. In today's article, I will be sharing both recipes with you.

In the 1800s there were various rock candy recipes. One version was the broken glass rock candy, another was a type of peanut brittle. It was made by adding nuts into the syrup mixture, then poured into a cookie tray, and left to harden. Then broken into smaller pieces before serving. Then there were rock candy crystals. It was eaten plain, often used in medicines, and to flavor hot tea.

Broken stained glass candy

Ingredients

3 ¾ cups of sugar

1 ¼ cup of light corn syrup

1 cup of water

1 teaspoon of salt

Powdered sugar, to sprinkle on the candy after it has hardened

1 teaspoon extract flavoring, any flavor

1 teaspoon of food coloring, any color

Instructions:

In a saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, water, and salt. Place the pan on the range top and cook the ingredients until the candy thermometer reaches a temperature of 300°F. Stir the mixture to prevent the sugars from scorching.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the flavoring and food coloring. Next, sprinkle powdered sugar on a baking tray. Now, pour the mixture onto the tray.

Next, break the candy into pieces after it starts to harden. Sprinkle powdered sugar over the pieces of candy. This helps to prevent the candy from sticking together.

Candy Rock Crystals

The following recipe is for making the rock candy that looks like crystals when completed. This recipe is easy to make, but it takes a week to create the unique crystals.

This recipe takes about ten minutes for preparation and cooking. However, it takes seven days to create the candy rock crystals.

Ingredients:

1 cup of water

3 cups of white granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of flavoring extract

1 teaspoon of food coloring

Instructions:

On medium-high heat, in a saucepan add the sugar and water. Next, bring the sugar, and water to a boil, stirring periodically. Bring the sugar mixture to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat as soon as it boils. Allow the mixture to sit for a few minutes to cool slightly. Next, pour the sugar mixture into clean sterilized half-pint jars. Stir in the food coloring and flavoring extract.

Note:

You can also use styrofoam cups instead of jars.

Tie a string onto a pencil and lay it down over the jars, insert the string into the sugary mixture, don't let the string touch the bottom of the jars. Cover the jars with a paper towel. Now, walk away. Wait for seven days.

At the week's end, remove the string, drain the excess syrup off, and rinse the rock candy with cold water (along with any rock candy that might have fallen in the jars). Place the candy out on a tray to dry.

Notes:

In both recipes, Splenda can be used, but keep in mind that sugar substitutes will not form the sugar crystals as regular granulated white sugar does for the rock candy.

Sugar-free keto syrup can be used to substitute sugar for the broken stained glass candy recipe.

Forming crystals:

If the rock candy didn't form crystals, place the syrup mixture back into the saucepan and add more sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil and continue cooking it until the mixture reaches the softball stage. Remember that if you are using a sugar substitute that crystals will not form as well.

For the flavoring:

There are numerous flavor choices. Some examples are peppermint extract, spearmint extract, lemon juice, banana extract, rum extract, and brandy extract. Kool-Aid can also be used for additional funky flavors.

