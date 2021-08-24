Before restoration on an old up-cycled table. Virginia Watkins

The project that I will be working on today is an up-cycled table. It's several years old and in need of some restoration. Since I am still working on the project; today's article will not have the after photos in it. To see how the process of restoration goes, stay tuned!

The table is made out of welded metal parts. The three legs are metal spindles, the top is made from a metal torque converter from a transmission, then, of course, the top has been sealed with broken pieces of ceramic tiles and polished pebbles. I originally painted the table legs and torque converter (base top) with gloss black paint.

The table has been sitting outside with my patio furniture for numerous years. Leaving anything out in the weather for long intervals will make anything eventually look bad, and that's why this miniature table needs to be overhauled.

Today, I will be sanding the table to the bare metal and repainting it with enamel textured sandstone paint. When the paint dries completely, I will paint the table with a clear coat. I'm uncertain if I will need to do anything with the top of the tabletop at this time.

This little gem was built out of repurposed materials. I needed a small table to set drinks down on outdoors. The table needed to be heavy enough so that during high wind storms it would not blow away. Unfortunately, in the region where I live, the weather stays unpredictable.

Originally, I had purchased a complete patio set. It wasn't long after that a tornado came through and blew the patio table away. It was never found.

