Daylilies in bloom in Arkansas

There are numerous varieties of daylilies, roses, and various other plants blooming in our area at present. The pink daylily is one of them. Its elegance is a definite show-stopper.

Daylilies are possibly the easiest plant to grow. They will thrive and continue to flourish for numerous years without any or much work effort. However, the plants will generate even more flowers if they are distributed and transplanted about every four to five years.

Daylilies do best where they will receive at least six hours of sun each day. Some shade can be helpful in hot, and humid climates, such as Arkansas. Lilies can survive in partial shade but expect fewer blooms.

Daylilies can rapidly disperse and eventually, they become so thick that they will not bloom as adequately. To prevent this from happening, divide the daylilies and transplant their bulbs. They can be transplanted anytime during the growing season, but it's often best to wait until the latter part of the fall season, or in the spring.

Daylilies can be pink, blue-toned, white, creamy yellow, and purplish reds. The petals of some varieties are spotted and are variegated with other colors, while others are not. Flowering lilies can thrive and become two to five feet tall. All varieties of lilies are stunningly elegant.

Pink lilies symbolize affection, femininity, and respect. The prized lily is the flower most commonly purchased for funeral services as they exemplify the purity that has been renewed to the soul of the dearly departed. The solid white lily signifies dignity and righteousness, whereas the white stargaze lily precisely conveys sympathy. The purple lily stands for pride, achievement, affection, and dignity. It is often credited with nobility. Purple lilies are considered as being extraordinary and rare.

If you love plants but you don't have a green thumb, or you simply have little time for gardening; lilies just might be the right plant for you. They're extremely low maintenance. When I first planted mine I arranged my bulbs in the areas of my yard where I wanted color and then watered them at that time. That was several years ago. Other than thinning the bulbs out and transplanting them to other areas of my yard I've done little else to them. They have continued to thrive, and multiply on their own.

