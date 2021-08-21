Not your regular chili cheese dog!

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jac04_0bYzL9ak00
Chili cheese dog burrito.Virginia Watkins

Not your regular chili cheese dog!

If you are a fan of chili cheese dogs, then you might enjoy this simple, straightforward, put-together effortless recipe.

Well, I'm pretty sure I'm not the first person who has ever made chili cheese dog burritos. But this was the first time for me! I will confess that initially, I thought that this dish might end up going to my Boxer (dog). However, it was truly pretty good once it was finished.

Chili Cheese Dog Burrito

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7kub_0bYzL9ak00
Chili cheese dog burrito.Virginia Watkins

I'm always trying to come up with new recipes in the kitchen. Today, it was chili cheese dogs wrapped in soft-shell flour tortillas. No, I didn't deep fry them. However, I did brown the tortillas after wrapping them up. This is what kept all of the goodies inside the shell. I used just enough canola oil in my skillet to brown the bottom side of the burritos. Then I flipped the burritos over to finish browning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtV0h_0bYzL9ak00
Browning chili cheese dog burritos.Virginia Watkins

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of medium-sized softshell flour tortillas
  • 1 package of hot dogs
  • 1 can of chili, any kind
  • Velveeta cheese (a couple of slices)
  • About 1 tablespoon of canola oil

Instructions:

First, place the hot dogs in a saucepan, fill the pan with water; then bring to a rapid boil on the stovetop. When the hot dogs puff up, drain the water off of them. Set aside.

Next, transfer the chili into a microwavable bowl, and warm it up in the microwave. Then add the cheese on top of the chili. Place the bowl in the microwave. Heat for an additional 20-30 seconds longer. When the cheese is melted, set the bowl aside.

Now, lay the hot dogs across the centers of the flour tortillas, add a spoonful of chili and cheese over each one. Next, wrap the tortillas around the fixings.

Add a small amount of canola oil into a skillet. Allow the oil to get hot on medium-high heat. Then place the wrapped edge of the burrito down (seam side) first into the oil. Allow the burritos to brown for a few minutes, then flip and brown the top side of the burritos.

When both sides of the burritos are golden brown, take them up, and place them on a paper-lined plate. Serve with your favorite sides.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e3f971ebb9f307fdeb2e1ee46d302f81.blob

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
3105 followers
Loading

More from Gin Lee

Arkansas State

Arkansas wild chicken tenders

Ditch the small Buffalo wings, and switch to Arkansas wild chicken tenders! Y'all, these chicken tenders will fly off the platter when you make them! Yes, they're that satisfying and delicious.Read full story
1 comments

Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burritos

Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burritos.Virginia Watkins. If you like spicy food, then you might enjoy these chorizo, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos. They are hearty and delicious.Read full story

After restoration on an old upcycled table

Before and after restoring an old upcycled table.Virginia Watkins. The project that I have been working on is an upcycled table restoration. The miniature table is several years old and needed some improvement. This is a project that I wish I had waited on because of the humidity and extreme heat that we are having right now. I have had so many problems with the paint fogging up, bubbling, and wrinkling. I began working on the project outside due to the dust from sanding the table, and the paint fumes. It's been excruciatingly hot working on this!Read full story

Broken stained glass candy & rock candy

Broken stained glass candy & rock candy.Virginia Watkins. Both stained glasses candy and rock candy are hard sugary sweet confections. The broken stained glass candy is made with corn syrup and sugar whereas rock candy is made without corn syrup. Adding corn syrup to the broken stained glass candy gives it a smooth texture that regular rock candy doesn't have. In today's article, I will be sharing both recipes with you.Read full story

Before restoration on an old up-cycled table

Before restoration on an old up-cycled table.Virginia Watkins. The project that I will be working on today is an up-cycled table. It's several years old and in need of some restoration. Since I am still working on the project; today's article will not have the after photos in it. To see how the process of restoration goes, stay tuned!Read full story
Arkansas State

Daylilies in bloom in Arkansas

There are numerous varieties of daylilies, roses, and various other plants blooming in our area at present. The pink daylily is one of them. Its elegance is a definite show-stopper.Read full story

Chocolate peanut butter Cocoa Puffs candy

Chocolate peanut butter Cocoa Puffs candy.Virginia Watkins. Here's a family favorite candy recipe that is simple to make and delightfully delicious. As a child, I always loved Cocoa Puffs cereal. I remember my dad and I would often take a gallon of milk, along with a box of Cocoa Puffs cereal, 2 bowls, and 2 spoons into the living room, and chow down every morning while watching Captain Kangaroo. Yes, I was just a small child at the time.Read full story

Baked spicy chicken

Chicken doesn't have to be coated in flour or deep-fried in grease to be crispy and delicious. With this recipe, the chicken pieces will have crunchy skins on the outside and remain juicy on the inside. Juicy but fully cooked.Read full story
8 comments

Baked barbeque chicken with homemade BBQ sauce

Baked barbeque chicken with homemade BBQ sauce .Virginia Watkins. Great-tasting barbecue starts with a delicious barbecue sauce. For those of you who like Jones Bar-B-Q sauce Sweet & Tangy; this is my version of theirs. Of course, they use "spices" that they do not divulge. So, my sauce isn't precisely the same as theirs. However, it is close.Read full story

Vintage potato candy

Vintage potato candy, potatoes, dough.Designer/Virginia Watkins. Vintage potato candy is not to be confused with Irish potato candy. The two candies are entirely different from each other.Read full story

Pickled banana peppers

Why are these lovely peppers called banana peppers? Perhaps they first got their name because of their color. Who knows? Most banana peppers are yellow, some are green, and other times they turn a bright red, and even orange in color depending on how long they are left on the plant.Read full story

Sugar-Free copycat Miracle Whip

Gin Lee's Copycat, homemade, sugar-free Miracle WhipVirginia Watkins. "What's potato salad, or pasta salad without the tangy zip of Miracle Whip salad dressing?" As all of the Miracle Whip commercials testify. I have heard this phrase all of my life, and I tend to agree that potato salad and pasta salad just aren't the same without Miracle Whip.Read full story

Roasted mixed summer and zucchini squash

Fresh homegrown summer squash and zucchini squash.Virginia Watkins. Are you looking for a new way to prepare squash? This recipe uses both summer squash and zucchini squash and nope they are not fried. Instead, they are sliced, then coated with spices and a delicious cheesy breading. This recipe only calls for one tablespoon of canola oil, and it's used only to help the breading adhere to the sliced squash. Then the squash is roasted to yummy perfection.Read full story

Chocolate Eclairs

Dessert, donuts, chocolate eclairs.Virginia Watkins/ Desygner/ BarelyDevi. In 1884, the first learned recipe for the chocolate eclair appeared in "The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book". The chocolate eclair is similar to a cream puff. The only difference is that a cream puff is round, filled with thick cream, then dusted with powdered sugar, with no chocolate added. Whereas the chocolate eclair is piped oblong, cream-filled, and normally frosted with a chocolate frosting or chocolate glaze dripped over it.Read full story

Delightful chocolate chunk banana muffins

Delightful chocolate chunk banana muffins.Virginia Watkins. If you love chocolate-covered bananas, then you will probably love these chocolate chunk banana muffins. They make a delightful snack during the day and are great to serve for breakfast.Read full story

Canning food

As prices soar at the grocery stores, some people are learning the technique of canning food: to help aid in their expenses. The canning process does require a bit of time, but it's not that difficult to accomplish. In today's article, I will be sharing a few of my canning techniques. Some people believe that you have to use a pressure cooker, but I never do. The following is my canning method.Read full story

4 steps to help declutter your home

4 steps to help declutter your home.Desygner/Virginia Watkins. Are you a packrat? Do you save everything believing you may need it all at a later date; even though you don't need the items now? Is your house popping at the seams because it's cluttered with so many belongings? Or are you simply unorganized?Read full story

Sugar-free concord grape jam

Sugar-free concord grape jam.Virginia Watkins/Desygner. There's nothing better than making fresh, homemade, sugar-free grape jam! This recipe is one of the easiest jam recipes that there is to make. No canning is required, and no pectin. The secret to making the jam thick is by slow simmering it.Read full story
3 comments

Favorite World War 2 recipes

My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)Virginia Watkins. My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy