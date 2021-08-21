Chili cheese dog burrito. Virginia Watkins

Not your regular chili cheese dog!

If you are a fan of chili cheese dogs, then you might enjoy this simple, straightforward, put-together effortless recipe.

Well, I'm pretty sure I'm not the first person who has ever made chili cheese dog burritos. But this was the first time for me! I will confess that initially, I thought that this dish might end up going to my Boxer (dog). However, it was truly pretty good once it was finished.

Chili Cheese Dog Burrito

I'm always trying to come up with new recipes in the kitchen. Today, it was chili cheese dogs wrapped in soft-shell flour tortillas. No, I didn't deep fry them. However, I did brown the tortillas after wrapping them up. This is what kept all of the goodies inside the shell. I used just enough canola oil in my skillet to brown the bottom side of the burritos. Then I flipped the burritos over to finish browning.

Ingredients:

1 package of medium-sized softshell flour tortillas

1 package of hot dogs

1 can of chili, any kind

Velveeta cheese (a couple of slices)

About 1 tablespoon of canola oil

Instructions:

First, place the hot dogs in a saucepan, fill the pan with water; then bring to a rapid boil on the stovetop. When the hot dogs puff up, drain the water off of them. Set aside.

Next, transfer the chili into a microwavable bowl, and warm it up in the microwave. Then add the cheese on top of the chili. Place the bowl in the microwave. Heat for an additional 20-30 seconds longer. When the cheese is melted, set the bowl aside.

Now, lay the hot dogs across the centers of the flour tortillas, add a spoonful of chili and cheese over each one. Next, wrap the tortillas around the fixings.

Add a small amount of canola oil into a skillet. Allow the oil to get hot on medium-high heat. Then place the wrapped edge of the burrito down (seam side) first into the oil. Allow the burritos to brown for a few minutes, then flip and brown the top side of the burritos.

When both sides of the burritos are golden brown, take them up, and place them on a paper-lined plate. Serve with your favorite sides.

