Banana peppers

Why are these lovely peppers called banana peppers? Perhaps they first got their name because of their color. Who knows? Most banana peppers are yellow, some are green, and other times they turn a bright red, and even orange in color depending on how long they are left on the plant.

Banana peppers are by no means hot in flavor. They taste similar to sweet bell peppers, and they are about five times milder than jalapeno peppers.

What can banana peppers be used in?

Banana peppers can be used in various recipes. They are yummy when used in salads, pizza, casseroles, and are popular as a pickled snack.

Pickled Peppers

This recipe will make two pints or one quart of the pickled banana peppers.

Ingredients:

4 cups peppers banana, cut into rings

2 cloves of crushed garlic

2 cups apple cider, or white vinegar

2 tablespoons Splenda

2 teaspoons salt

Instructions:

First, cut the banana peppers into rounds, and crush the garlic cloves. Now, add in two sterilized pints or a one-quart jar. Set them aside.

Next, in a medium saucepan, add the vinegar, Splenda, and salt. Stir until the salt and Splenda are completely dissolved. Over medium heat bring the mixture to a boil.

Pour the brine (vinegar mixture) over the banana peppers, leaving 1/2-inch space in the jar. Place a lid on the jar.

Refrigerate the peppers overnight.

Note:

Pickled peppers will stay good in the refrigerator for up to three months.

