Sugar-Free copycat Miracle Whip

"What's potato salad, or pasta salad without the tangy zip of Miracle Whip salad dressing?" As all of the Miracle Whip commercials testify. I have heard this phrase all of my life, and I tend to agree that potato salad and pasta salad just aren't the same without Miracle Whip.

My homemade copycat miracle whip salad dressing makes up just a little over 3 cups of deliciousness. This is a commodity that my family uses a lot, in darn near everything that we eat. It's delicious in a salad, potato salad, and on burgers as well as other sandwiches, etc, etc

Yes, this recipe does use whole eggs, so the outcome will look off-white. I think that it's noteworthy to say that regular store-purchased salad dressings use high fructose corn syrup and other sugars that my recipe doesn't have. For this recipe, I use Splenda, and sometimes granulated monk fruit.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

15 teaspoons of white wine vinegar

3 Tablespoon of Splenda

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of mustard (dry mustard or regular yellow mustard can be used)

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

3 cups of canola oil

Instructions:

In a standup mixer, blender, or food processor, add all of the ingredients, minus the canola oil. Mix the ingredients until they are combined well and become foamy. When the mixture is at that point, slowly pour the canola oil into it.

Store in a mason jar or an airtight container with a lid in the refrigerator. Because this recipe does use eggs the copycat miracle whip needs to be used up in two weeks.

