As prices soar at the grocery stores, some people are learning the technique of canning food: to help aid in their expenses.

The canning process does require a bit of time, but it's not that difficult to accomplish. In today's article, I will be sharing a few of my canning techniques. Some people believe that you have to use a pressure cooker, but I never do. The following is my canning method.

Sterilizing the jars:

Sterilizing the jars, lids, and screw-on bands is extremely important. You can achieve this by washing them in hot, soapy water, then rinse well. Place the screw bands to the side after drying them.

Now, place the Mason jars on the rack in a large pan or a canner and add water to cover the jars. (Fill the water two inches above the jar line.) Bring the water to a boil, then cover the pan. Boil the jars for ten minutes. Remove the pan from the burner, but leave the jars in the hot water.

Next, place the lids in a separate saucepan, and cover them with water (2 inches of water above the lids). Heat until the water is at 180°F then remove the saucepan from the heat, leave the lids in water.

It's important to keep the jars and the lids immersed in the hot water until ready to use.

Processing & sealing the jars:

So, at this point, you'll be processing the fruits and vegetables that you're canning. The following steps are for filling the jars and the sealing process.

Now, it's time to drain the jars. Lay a kitchen towel on the countertop, and place the jars upside down for one minute on the towel. Next, turn the jars right side up. Ladle the fruit, vegetables, jam, sauce, etc, etc into the jars. Leave a 1/4 inch space at the top of each jar.

Next, clean the rims of the filled jars with a clean damp paper towel, or a kitchen towel. Then place the lids on each jar, and screw on each screw band (fingertip tight).

Place the sealed jars on a rack in a large deep pan, or a canner and water to cover the jars (2 inches above the jars.) Bring the water to a boil, then cover with a lid, and boil for ten minutes.

After ten minutes, it's time to transfer the jars. Lay a clean, dry towel on the counter. Next, use canning tongs to transfer the jars from the pan to a towel-lined counter to cool.

The jars will begin to seal. (Some of the jars may take longer.) When the lids start sealing you will hear a ping sound.

After the jars have completely cooled; check each lid by pressing the center. (The lids should all be sunken in.)

To double-check the seals, unscrew the bands and try to lift the lid off with your hands. If you can't, the lid has been sealed properly. Place the screw bands back onto the jars. Store your canned goods on shelves in the pantry.

Notes:

Never immerse a cold jar in a boiling canning pan or canner because the jar will break.

If any jars didn't seal, you can either try to can them again, by using a new lid or place the unsealed jars in the refrigerator.

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

