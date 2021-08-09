Favorite World War 2 recipes

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POab1_0bMNcG4d00
My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)Virginia Watkins

Favorite World War 2 recipes

My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)

During World War 2, the Government began rationing certain foods in 1942. Everyone was given the same quality and the same allotment of food. This was made possible to ensure that everyone got something to eat. People were encouraged to grow their vegetables and fruit, and raise livestock.

Before the war, my grandparents already had a cow, a flock of chickens, and grew their vegetables in a garden, and also had fruit and nut-bearing trees. The cow produced enough milk for cooking and making homemade cheese and butter; while the chickens provided eggs for them. Grandma also canned almost everything that they grew.

Today I am sharing three old recipes that date back from the time of World War 2. However, I have altered them to my preference.

Old fashioned peach cake

This is a revived, classic World War II recipe that uses canned peaches. This recipe is not fancy, although it is peachy-delicious. It's very similar to a peach cobbler but even better. When the classic peach cake is completely cooled, sugar-free powdered Splenda (substitute) is sprinkled over the top of the cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SJnL_0bMNcG4d00
Old fashioned peach cake.Virginia Watkins

Ingredients:

  • 1 large can of (no sugar added) halved peaches, and the peach juice (sliced peaches can also be used)
  • 1/3 cup shortening
  • 3/4 cup Splenda
  • 2 eggs, beaten well
  • 1 ½ cups of self-rising flour
  • 1/2 cup of milk (Vanilla flavored oat milk works great in this recipe.)
  • 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla
  • Powdered Splenda (or powdered sugar, for dusting the cake)

Instructions:

First, start by preheating the oven to 350ºF. Then butter a square cake pan generously.

Add the peaches and the peach juice to a saucepan, and heat for two minutes; just until the peach juice starts getting bubbly.

Next, use a large spoon to spread the peaches and the juice onto the bottom of the buttered cake pan.

Next, in a large mixing bowl, cream the shortening and Splenda together, with a mixer. Then add in the eggs, and blend well. Next, incorporate the flour, milk, and vanilla into the mixture.

When the cake batter is thoroughly mixed, pour it over the peaches. Bake in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes. The cake will be lightly golden, and springy when completely baked. Place on a cooling rack. Allow the cake to cool completely. Sprinkle the powdered Splenda (substitute) over the top of the cake after it has cooled.

Vintage carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9BsD_0bMNcG4d00
Vintage carrot cake with cream cheese frosting .Virginia Watkins

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of self-rising flour
  • 2 cups of Splenda
  • 1 ½ teaspoon of powdered cinnamon
  • 3 cups of shredded carrots
  • 1 cup of canola oil
  • 4 eggs

Cream Cheese frosting

  • 1 package of softened cream cheese (3 ounces)
  • 2 cups of powdered Splenda ( Splenda mixed with cornstarch)
  • 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla
  • Optional: Chopped nuts

Instructions for the cream cheese frosting:

In a microwaveable bowl add the cream cheese and place it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Next, beat in the powdered Splenda and vanilla with a mixer.

Instructions for the cake batter:

First, butter a 13x9 cake pan. Next, shred the carrots in a food processor (or by hand, with a vegetable grater).

Next, in a large mixing bowl, blend the dry ingredients and the wet ingredients with a mixer. Pour the cake batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for about 80 minutes (1 hour and 10 minutes) in a 325°F oven.

When the cake is baked, place it on a cooling rack and allow it to cool completely. Next, spread the cream cheese frosting on the top of the cake. Sprinkle it with crushed nuts. Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

For a thicker cake use an 8x8 cake pan, or a bundt cake pan.

Pineapple meringue pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrJuj_0bMNcG4d00
Pineapple meringue pie with chocolate Graham cracker crust.Virginia Watkins

Ingredients:

  • 1 Graham cracker pie crust (baked for ten minutes)
  • 2 tablespoons of cornstarch
  • ½ cup of Splenda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon of lime juice
  • 3 eggs, separated (the egg yolks are for the pineapple mixture, reserve the egg whites for the meringue)
  • ¼ cup of Splenda (for the meringue)
  • ¼ teaspoon of cream of tartar (for the meringue)
  • ½ teaspoon of pure vanilla (for the meringue)

Chocolate Graham cracker crust:

Ingredients:

  • 24 Graham crackers, crushed (1 ½ cups)
  • 1/4 cup of Splenda
  • 1/3 cup of melted butter

Instructions:

Crush the Graham crackers in a food processor, or with a rolling pin. Place the crushed Graham crackers into a medium bowl. melt the butter in a microwave oven for about 10 seconds. Now, add the melted butter, and Splenda to the Graham cracker crumbs and stir well. Next, add this mixture to a buttered pie pan with a removable bottom. With your fingers, press the graham cracker crumbs firmly to the bottom and sides of the pan. Bake the crust for 10 minutes.

Normally, this type of crust doesn't need to be baked before adding a pie filling. However, for this recipe, the crust needs to be baked. If not, the crust tends to get soggy.

Note:

I use chocolate Graham crackers for this pie recipe. However, regular Graham crackers work well too. You can also use a regular pie crust if you prefer.

I use a fluted pie pan with a removed bottom so that the pie can be removed. The pie turns out beautifully.

Instructions:

First, preheat the oven to 325° F.

Then in a saucepan; combine cornstarch, 1/4 cup Splenda, salt, and pineapple, with the pineapple juice. Stirring continuously, cook over medium heat, until the mixture is clear and has thickened up.

Next, in a separate bowl, beat the egg yolks with ¼ cup sugar together. Then add the egg mixture to the pineapple mixture.

Cook for another minute. Allow this mixture to cool.

Now, add the lemon and lime juice into the pineapple mixture, stir well. Pour this mixture into the baked Graham cracker pie crust.

For meringue:

To make the meringue; take 3 egg whites, ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar, and beat with a mixer, until stiff peaks form. Slowly whip in a ¼ cup of Splenda and ½ teaspoon of vanilla. Now, immediately pipe the meringue, or use a spatula to swirl the meringue on top of the pie, then bake for 25-30 minutes in the preheated oven.

Note: You can double the meringue recipe to make the pie fuller if desired.

When the pie has completely baked, allow it to cool on a wire rack. After the pie has completely cooled, remove the rim of the pie pan (before sliding the tart off the bottom disk base). Next, slide the pie onto a serving plate.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e3f971ebb9f307fdeb2e1ee46d302f81.blob

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
2720 followers
Loading

More from Gin Lee

Canning food

As prices soar at the grocery stores, some people are learning the technique of canning food: to help aid in their expenses. The canning process does require a bit of time, but it's not that difficult to accomplish. In today's article, I will be sharing a few of my canning techniques. Some people believe that you have to use a pressure cooker, but I never do. The following is my canning method.Read full story

4 steps to help declutter your home

4 steps to help declutter your home.Desygner/Virginia Watkins. Are you a packrat? Do you save everything believing you may need it all at a later date; even though you don't need the items now? Is your house popping at the seams because it's cluttered with so many belongings? Or are you simply unorganized?Read full story

Sugar-free concord grape jam

Sugar-free concord grape jam.Virginia Watkins/Desygner. There's nothing better than making fresh, homemade, sugar-free grape jam! This recipe is one of the easiest jam recipes that there is to make. No canning is required, and no pectin. The secret to making the jam thick is by slow simmering it.Read full story

Pulled pork

Pulled pork can be made from a pork shoulder roast or a Boston butt. Both cuts of meat come from the shoulder of the front legs of a hog. The pork shoulder (picnic roast) is the cut lower on the shoulder, and it includes the shank, whereas the Boston butt is the uppercut of the hog's shoulder.Read full story
1 comments

Dry-seasoning a bone-in pork shoulder

Dry-seasoning a bone-in pork shoulder.Virginia Watkins. There's a certain way of seasoning a pork shoulder that truly makes a big difference in the flavor outcome of a bone-in pork shoulder once it is cooked. And today, I will be sharing how I do a dry rub, to season a bone-in pork shoulder picnic roast. Since pork shoulder already has a large amount of fat, and thick white skin, it doesn't require a long time to brine. Nor does it require a lot of salt.Read full story

Kooky cake

The Wacky Cake, also known as the War Cake, originated during the World War 2 era. This was a time of food rationing for the war effort. During this period, each person was only allowed one egg per week. Many food products were scarce. So, many recipes had to be altered, and families had to adapt with the time.Read full story
3 comments
Arkansas State

Lost Dinosaur World in Beaver, Arkansas

Yes, "The Natural State" once had its own 'Jurassic Park' perhaps way before the Jurassic Park movies ever were thought about being produced. The park has been featured in two hit movies. While Dinosaur World only housed sculptures of dinosaurs, they were built life-size and sturdily created by Emmet Sullivan.Read full story
6 comments

Melt in your mouth chocolate chip cookies

Melt in your mouth chocolate chip cookies.Virginia Watkins. Who wants cookies? Okay, so the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street just popped into my head! Oh, those sweet childhood memories. Growing up, I think that soft-batch chocolate chip cookies were my favorite. Today, I still love them. However, I like making them healthier, with fewer calories nowadays.Read full story

Dreamy, soft-batch, triple chocolate cookies

Dreamy, soft-batch, triple chocolate cookies.Virginia Watkins. If you love chocolate cookies you are going to enjoy these dreamy, soft-batch, triple chocolate cookies too. Now that the fall season is near, the baking begins again. In the summer months, my Arkansas kitchen gets way too muggy to enjoy having the oven on for long durations. It's nice to be in the kitchen baking cookies, cakes, and pastries once again now that the days are beginning to get shorter, and the temperatures are somewhat cooler.Read full story
1 comments

Country batter-dipped chicken strips

Country pancake batter-dipped chicken strips.Virginia Watkins. These country pancake batter-dipped chicken strips are not made the average way. Instead of dipping the chicken pieces twice (as you normally would do for most breaded chicken strip recipes) you simply take a cup and a half of dry pancake mix, stir in one heaping tablespoon of dry egg powder, one teaspoon of fresh ground black pepper, one teaspoon of soul seasoning, and a half teaspoon of cumin powder, then add enough water so that the batter is thick but dippable, mix well. Then place sliced, skinless, boneless chicken strips into the pancake batter and let them soak into it.Read full story
Hope, AR

Hope Watermelon Festival in Hope, Arkansas

Hope Watermelon Festival in Hope, ArkansasDesygner/Virginia Watkins. Yes, we are now creeping into August. Where has the time gone? The summer season is drawing near to a close, but there's still plenty of time to get out and enjoy the remaining part of the season. Providing that the excruciating heat cools down. But even if the heat is still lingering in Hope, Arkansas it won't matter. Yes, from August 5th-7th, 2021 there's a Watermelon Festival that's sure to please just about anyone. This festival revolves around the world of watermelons, and there will be a watermelon contest, watermelons served by the slice, and a watermelon idol event, as well as numerous other fun-filled events. There will also be a WATERMELON 5K RUN/WALK, however, this year there will not be a Melon Mile due to extreme heat. If you would like to participate in the Hope Watermelon 5k make sure you sign up for it.Read full story

The dirty dozen list- What is it?

The Dirty Dozen List- What is it. Produce market.Desygner/Virginia Watkins 2021. Do you pay attention to the EWG’s (Environmental Working Group) “Dirty Dozen List” of the twelve most pesticide-ridden foods?Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Growing Concord grapes in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas

In about 10 to 14 days my Concord grapes will be completely ripened, and it will be their harvest season. Although, I spent much of this past weekend thinning out the grapes and clipping some of the clusters that had already ripened along with some that were unripe. Later, I will share my reasons why I cut clusters of the green unripe grapes.Read full story
Arkansas State

Events this weekend in Arkansas - Sending July out with a blast!

Leisurely fun in Arkansas- Things to do this weekendDesygner/Virginia Watkins. We are heading into the latter part of the summer season. With July coming to a close, there are still many things that you can get out and do in "The Natural State."Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

New laws for alcohol in Arkansas

New laws for alcohol in ArkansasDesygner/Virginia Watkins 2021. On July 28th, 2021 several new Arkansas laws went into effect. The new laws cover a wide spectrum of things such as health care, the justice system, driving, guns, education, privacy, alcohol, and tobacco, among other things. In today's article, I will be touching base on Act 158 and Act 703 only.Read full story
15 comments

Why do cats sleep so much throughout the day?

Why do cats sleep so much? Cat sleeping sounding.Virginia Watkins. If you are a cat owner, then chances are you have wondered why your house cat seems to sleep so much. Honestly, there is no real answer to this question (none that I could find). Cats sleep when they want, and for however long that they want. Of course, often they are only catnapping and not fully sound asleep.Read full story
12 comments
Hickory Ridge, AR

Barbecuing Tips and tricks

Grilling tips/ grilling/ grilled meat.Virginia Watkins. If you have ever been grilling burgers, brats, or other types of fatty cuts of meat then you probably already know about grease flare-ups. One step I take to help prevent this from happening is to line the grill grate with aluminum foil, then poke holes in the foil with a fork. This helps not only to protect the grill grate but also to keep the grease from flaring up. This also keeps the meat that's being grilled from getting charred to a black crisp on the outside and left uncooked on the inside. Burnt food simply isn't appetizing. Nor is eating charred food healthy.Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Country sirloin pork cutlets

The breading in this recipe is not simply made of flour. Instead, I use a homemade dry pancake/waffle mix, with seasonings. That's what makes the cutlets have a great crispy texture once they are cooked. The sirloin cutlets are a nice country selection to serve with eggs and waffles at breakfast or to have as a side dish with new potatoes, greens, and homemade mac-n-cheese for dinner. For lunch, the sirloin cutlets are tasty served on a bun, with lettuce, and topped with a slice of tomato.Read full story
Arkansas State

Ouachitas and Ozark Mountains in Arkansas

Ouachitas and Ozark Mountains in ArkansasVirginia Watkins /Desygner / RC77 / Pixabay. Yes, there's much more to Arkansas than merely flat land. Our "Natural State" is home to two unique mountain ranges: the Ouachitas, and the Ozarks. Both are positioned in the western part of Arkansas, and both are magnificently gorgeous.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy