My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.) Virginia Watkins

Favorite World War 2 recipes

My grandfather Charles L. Ball served in the United States Armed Forces during World War 2. (Born Oct. 14, 1913, died May 24, 1998.)

During World War 2, the Government began rationing certain foods in 1942. Everyone was given the same quality and the same allotment of food. This was made possible to ensure that everyone got something to eat. People were encouraged to grow their vegetables and fruit, and raise livestock.

Before the war, my grandparents already had a cow, a flock of chickens, and grew their vegetables in a garden, and also had fruit and nut-bearing trees. The cow produced enough milk for cooking and making homemade cheese and butter; while the chickens provided eggs for them. Grandma also canned almost everything that they grew.

Today I am sharing three old recipes that date back from the time of World War 2. However, I have altered them to my preference.

Old fashioned peach cake

This is a revived, classic World War II recipe that uses canned peaches. This recipe is not fancy, although it is peachy-delicious. It's very similar to a peach cobbler but even better. When the classic peach cake is completely cooled, sugar-free powdered Splenda (substitute) is sprinkled over the top of the cake.

Old fashioned peach cake. Virginia Watkins

Ingredients:

1 large can of (no sugar added) halved peaches, and the peach juice (sliced peaches can also be used)

1/3 cup shortening

3/4 cup Splenda

2 eggs, beaten well

1 ½ cups of self-rising flour

1/2 cup of milk (Vanilla flavored oat milk works great in this recipe.)

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla

Powdered Splenda (or powdered sugar, for dusting the cake)

Instructions:

First, start by preheating the oven to 350ºF. Then butter a square cake pan generously.

Add the peaches and the peach juice to a saucepan, and heat for two minutes; just until the peach juice starts getting bubbly.

Next, use a large spoon to spread the peaches and the juice onto the bottom of the buttered cake pan.

Next, in a large mixing bowl, cream the shortening and Splenda together, with a mixer. Then add in the eggs, and blend well. Next, incorporate the flour, milk, and vanilla into the mixture.

When the cake batter is thoroughly mixed, pour it over the peaches. Bake in the oven for about 35 to 40 minutes. The cake will be lightly golden, and springy when completely baked. Place on a cooling rack. Allow the cake to cool completely. Sprinkle the powdered Splenda (substitute) over the top of the cake after it has cooled.

Vintage carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Vintage carrot cake with cream cheese frosting . Virginia Watkins

Ingredients:

2 cups of self-rising flour

2 cups of Splenda

1 ½ teaspoon of powdered cinnamon

3 cups of shredded carrots

1 cup of canola oil

4 eggs

Cream Cheese frosting

1 package of softened cream cheese (3 ounces)

2 cups of powdered Splenda ( Splenda mixed with cornstarch)

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla

Optional: Chopped nuts

Instructions for the cream cheese frosting:

In a microwaveable bowl add the cream cheese and place it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Next, beat in the powdered Splenda and vanilla with a mixer.

Instructions for the cake batter:

First, butter a 13x9 cake pan. Next, shred the carrots in a food processor (or by hand, with a vegetable grater).

Next, in a large mixing bowl, blend the dry ingredients and the wet ingredients with a mixer. Pour the cake batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for about 80 minutes (1 hour and 10 minutes) in a 325°F oven.

When the cake is baked, place it on a cooling rack and allow it to cool completely. Next, spread the cream cheese frosting on the top of the cake. Sprinkle it with crushed nuts. Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

For a thicker cake use an 8x8 cake pan, or a bundt cake pan.

Pineapple meringue pie

Pineapple meringue pie with chocolate Graham cracker crust. Virginia Watkins

Ingredients:

1 Graham cracker pie crust (baked for ten minutes)

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

½ cup of Splenda

1/2 teaspoon salt

20 ounce can of crushed pineapple

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of lime juice

3 eggs, separated (the egg yolks are for the pineapple mixture, reserve the egg whites for the meringue)

¼ cup of Splenda (for the meringue)

¼ teaspoon of cream of tartar (for the meringue)

½ teaspoon of pure vanilla (for the meringue)

Chocolate Graham cracker crust:

Ingredients:

24 Graham crackers, crushed (1 ½ cups)

1/4 cup of Splenda

1/3 cup of melted butter

Instructions:

Crush the Graham crackers in a food processor, or with a rolling pin. Place the crushed Graham crackers into a medium bowl. melt the butter in a microwave oven for about 10 seconds. Now, add the melted butter, and Splenda to the Graham cracker crumbs and stir well. Next, add this mixture to a buttered pie pan with a removable bottom. With your fingers, press the graham cracker crumbs firmly to the bottom and sides of the pan. Bake the crust for 10 minutes.

Normally, this type of crust doesn't need to be baked before adding a pie filling. However, for this recipe, the crust needs to be baked. If not, the crust tends to get soggy.

Note:

I use chocolate Graham crackers for this pie recipe. However, regular Graham crackers work well too. You can also use a regular pie crust if you prefer.

I use a fluted pie pan with a removed bottom so that the pie can be removed. The pie turns out beautifully.

Instructions:

First, preheat the oven to 325° F.

Then in a saucepan; combine cornstarch, 1/4 cup Splenda, salt, and pineapple, with the pineapple juice. Stirring continuously, cook over medium heat, until the mixture is clear and has thickened up.

Next, in a separate bowl, beat the egg yolks with ¼ cup sugar together. Then add the egg mixture to the pineapple mixture.

Cook for another minute. Allow this mixture to cool.

Now, add the lemon and lime juice into the pineapple mixture, stir well. Pour this mixture into the baked Graham cracker pie crust.

For meringue:

To make the meringue; take 3 egg whites, ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar, and beat with a mixer, until stiff peaks form. Slowly whip in a ¼ cup of Splenda and ½ teaspoon of vanilla. Now, immediately pipe the meringue, or use a spatula to swirl the meringue on top of the pie, then bake for 25-30 minutes in the preheated oven.

Note: You can double the meringue recipe to make the pie fuller if desired.

When the pie has completely baked, allow it to cool on a wire rack. After the pie has completely cooled, remove the rim of the pie pan (before sliding the tart off the bottom disk base). Next, slide the pie onto a serving plate.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.