If you love chocolate cookies you are going to enjoy these dreamy, soft-batch, triple chocolate cookies too.

Now that the fall season is near, the baking begins again. In the summer months, my Arkansas kitchen gets way too muggy to enjoy having the oven on for long durations. It's nice to be in the kitchen baking cookies, cakes, and pastries once again now that the days are beginning to get shorter, and the temperatures are somewhat cooler.

I have spent the majority of the sultry days of summer whipping up no-bake, homemade desserts. Although cold desserts are delicious, it's delightful to be baking these dreamy, soft-batch triple chocolate cookies in my oven again.

Ingredients:

2 cups bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

3/4 unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 package of sugar-free chocolate Jello pudding mix

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup self-rising flour

1 1/2 cups granulated Splenda

3 large eggs, at room temperature

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Optional: ¼ cup of chopped nuts

Instructions:

First, preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a large microwaveable bowl, incorporate the bittersweet chocolate, unsweetened chocolate, and butter together. Microwave this mixture for 30 seconds. Stir well, then place it in the microwave again for an additional 20 seconds. Now, take the chocolate mixture out of the microwave, and stir it again. Set the chocolate mixture aside and let it cool while going on to the next step.

Next, in a large mixing bowl, add the Splenda and eggs. Beat with a mixer on medium-high speed for 10 minutes. Beat in the dry chocolate pudding mix, chocolate mixture, and pure vanilla for an additional 2 minutes.

Next, add the flour on top of the Splenda mixture. Stir until combined. Then add in the semisweet chocolate chips and chopped nuts. Stir until chocolate chips and nuts are incorporated well into the cookie dough.

Drop dough by heaping tablespoons 3-4 inches apart on lightly buttered cookie sheets. Bake in the oven at 350°F until the tops of the cookies show signs of splitting, for about 12-15 minutes. Place the cookie sheets on wire racks to cool completely.

When the cookies are completely cool, store them in an airtight container.

This recipe makes two and a half dozen large triple chocolate cookies, or three dozen medium-sized cookies.

