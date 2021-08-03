The Dirty Dozen List- What is it. Produce market. Desygner/Virginia Watkins 2021

The dirty dozen list- What is it?

Do you pay attention to the EWG’s (Environmental Working Group) “Dirty Dozen List” of the twelve most pesticide-ridden foods?

The name "Dirty Dozen" takes my thoughts straight to the 1964 movie classic "The Dirty Dozen." The one where Lee Marvin plays the cantankerous leading role of a U.S. Army Major during World War Two era. However, store-purchased fruits and vegetables are the "dirty dozen" that I am referring to in today's article.

"The USDA tests show that nearly 70% of nonorganic fresh produce sold within the United States has harmful residues of chemical pesticides." It is noteworthy to mention that the "USDA washes, scrubs and peels all of the fruits and vegetables before they test them." (Release, 2021)

What are the 12 most pesticide-ridden foods known as the "dirty dozen?"

The order of the list verifies which fruits and vegetables have the most pesticides on them. Strawberries being at the top for having the most.

Strawberries Spinach Kale, collard, and mustard greens Nectarines Apples Grapes Cherries Peaches Pears Bell and hot peppers Tomatoes Celery

EWG’s (Environmental Working Group) 2021 Clean Fifteen list (Release, 2021)

Although this list has been named the clean fifteen, this doesn't mean that there isn't any residue of pesticides found on them. It simply means that they have a fewer amount of residue.

Avocados Sweet corn Pineapples Onions Papayas Frozen sweet peas Eggplants Asparagus Broccoli Cabbage Kiwis Cauliflower Mushrooms Honeydew melons Cantaloupes

How to clean your store purchased produce before consuming it

To help aid and remove those yucky pesticides and harmful bacteria, from your fruits and vegetables rinse your fresh produce in saltwater. Dissolve one teaspoon of salt for every cup of warm water and allow the water to cool before adding your produce. Let the fresh produce soak for ten minutes, then rinse under cold water. Once clean, dab your produce dry with a clean paper towel, then store it.

Another way of cleaning fresh produce is to wipe the produce while holding it under cold running water. Once clean, dab the produce dry with a clean paper towel, then store it away.

Note: Don't ever use soap to wash the produce that you are going to consume. Some soaps may contain harmful ingredients if they are swallowed.

To conclude, even after thorough washing, scrubbing, and peeling the produce, some pesticide residues can still frequently be found on traditionally grown produce. So, how can you be sure that you are not eating anything toxic? To avoid pesticides entirely, switch to organic foods.

