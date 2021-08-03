Country batter-dipped chicken strips

Gin Lee


Country pancake batter-dipped chicken strips.Virginia Watkins

Country pancake batter-dipped chicken strips

These country pancake batter-dipped chicken strips are not made the average way. Instead of dipping the chicken pieces twice (as you normally would do for most breaded chicken strip recipes) you simply take a cup and a half of dry pancake mix, stir in one heaping tablespoon of dry egg powder, one teaspoon of fresh ground black pepper, one teaspoon of soul seasoning, and a half teaspoon of cumin powder, then add enough water so that the batter is thick but dippable, mix well. Then place sliced, skinless, boneless chicken strips into the pancake batter and let them soak into it.

This recipe is so much easier to make than doing the egg and milk mixture separate from the flour. There's no need for dredging the chicken in one mixture, then another, and no need to have to double coat the chicken pieces. The best part is there's less mess, and the batter coating stays on the chicken pieces, and not all over your hands. The results are delicious! The chicken strips (tenders) are evenly crunchy on the outside, moist on the inside, and full of flavor.

Ingredients:

  • Two large skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips

Dry Pancake Mix Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups of self-rising flour (or store purchased pancake mix)
  • 1 tablespoon of Splenda (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon of soul seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon of fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 heaping tablespoon of dry egg powder (you can use 1 whole large egg instead)
  • ½ teaspoon of cumin powder
  • Water (if preferred you can use milk)
  • About 2-3 tablespoons of canola oil (for the skillet)

Instructional Notes:

I eyeball the amount of water that I need for the batter, so I really can not give an exact amount of how much I use here. The batter needs to be much thicker than it would be if we were making pancakes. You want this batter so thick that it won't run or drip off the pieces of the chicken once they are coated.

Next, place the pieces of skinless, boneless chicken strips into the batter. With a fork, stir the pieces of chicken around, and coat them well. Allow them to sit in the batter for at least 15 minutes (30 minutes is even better).


Country pancake batter-dipped chicken strips.Virginia Watkins

Now, in a skillet add the two tablespoons of canola oil (three if you need more). Let the oil get hot and bubbly on medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, place the chicken strips down into the oil with a fork. As you can see by my photos I don't have any of the pieces overlapping each other. However, I do fill my skillet, with the pieces of chicken close, but not touching.

Once the chicken has turned a deep golden brown, flip each piece over and brown the other side. I normally cook each side of the chicken for about 8-10 minutes per side. Allow 4-6 minutes per side for smaller cut strips. The internal temperature of the chicken should at least read 165°F on a meat thermometer. If you don't have a meat thermometer you can prick the pieces of the chicken with a fork, and if the juice runs clear the chicken is cooked.

When the chicken strips are fully cooked remove them with a fork, and place them onto a paper towel-lined platter. Allow the chicken to rest for about 5 minutes. Then serve with a side of french fries or onion rings and your favorite sauce or ketchup. Enjoy!

This technique can also be used for regular cuts of bone-in chicken as well, and even on other cuts of meat.



