Growing Concord grapes in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas

In about 10 to 14 days my Concord grapes will be completely ripened, and it will be their harvest season. Although, I spent much of this past weekend thinning out the grapes and clipping some of the clusters that had already ripened along with some that were unripe. Later, I will share my reasons why I cut clusters of the green unripe grapes.

When Concords ripen fully they become a deep dark purple, some refer to the color as a burgundy. Of course, Concord's flesh is first green, then as the grapes ripen they'll turn into various shades of purplish reds, then to the dark grape color when fully ripe. The grapes are not the only thing that changes in their appearance. The vine color will also change as the grapes ripen. The vines will turn from green to brown, and then after harvesting season passes the vines become blackish. If you are a beginner vineyard agriculturist, don't let this alarm you, it's completely natural.

Once the clusters of concord grapes ripen fully they need to be cut off the vine and never pulled off. Pulling the grapes off will result in injuring the grapevine, causing the vines to bleed sap, which in turn will weaken the plant and can result in killing it off. Believe me, I learned a valuable lesson years ago from pulling the grapes off their vines. Instead of causing the sap to bleed out, I ended up breaking the vines; which almost killed my plants entirely.

Concord grapes are different from other varieties of grapes, their skins (peels) slip off easily away from the inside pulp, and they usually have anywhere from two to four seeds. Although I have had concord grapes that had six seeds inside. The seeds are fairly tiny but are extremely hard. Especially if you bite down on one. Ouch, the results of me accidentally biting down on one once injured my gums. But at least it didn't break a tooth.

Thinking back to when I first planted my first grapevine, I can remember that in the third year, it only produced one small cluster of grapes and I was excited. However, I felt a bit disappointed that there wasn't more growing that year. The following year, the grapevines produced more grapes. Each year following they have produced more and more. Planting the grapes has been a long-term commitment for me. Once the grapevines are established, they can live and produce grapes for fifty to one hundred years.

There is plenty of work involved in the process. Growing grapes was not instant gratification for me. Meaning it did take years before I began feeling an accomplishment.

In the spring and summer months, I work on training the grapevines as well as thinning the fruit out. The pruning of concord grape vines should be done in the early stages of winter. Normally, I prune mine around mid-November.

You will find that pruning the grapevines back has much to do with fruit production. For favorable results, prune away all the small sprouts coming out of the ground near your grapevines during the first year.

Different ways to use concord grapes

Concord grapes can be used in numerous ways and in various recipes. They can be frozen, consumed as a frosty treat, or used as ice cubes for a refreshing tea, or fruit punch. They can be made into grape jelly, homemade wine, grape pies, and of course grape juice. They can also be used in salads, cooking meats, among a ton of other things.

Unripe concord grapes are also edible raw, but beware because they are incredibly sour. They can also be ground into a grape paste, juice, or can even be pickled. Unripe concord grape juice (which is also called verjuice) has several health benefits. Verjuice is great for using as a substitute for lemon and or lime juice. It's great for deglazing roasting pans, used in sauces, such as marinades, and wonderful for poaching meats, veggies, and fruit. My favorite way to use verjuice is when caramelizing onions.

Verjuice (also known as unripe grape juice, versus, and or green juice)

Even though I use unripe concord grapes, this recipe can be made with any variety of unripe grapes. Unripe grapes are chalked full of healthy goodness, such as vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, manganese, and they are antimicrobial. So, this drink is also wonderful to help ward off colds and the flu.

Ingredients:

4-5 cups of green unripened grapes

Note: You'll need a bunch of unripe green grapes to make a few quarts of verjuice. Yes, you will need a couple of sterilized jars or bottles to store the verjuice in.

Optional: 2 tablespoons of honey, and a pinch of salt. These are used in my cooked verjuice recipe and not the uncooked fresh version. (For the cooked version scroll down to the latter part of my article.)

Instructions for fresh verjuice:

First, you'll need to wash the unripe grapes very well and pluck the grapes from their stems. Next, place the unripe grapes in a plastic bowl and press and mash them with the bottom of a glass soda jar. I use a glass soda jar because the skinny neck of the bottle works great for my hand to hold onto it while I am pounding the grapes. (You can also use a fruit press if you have one on hand.)

After mashing the unripe grapes, place a fine-mesh strainer over a sterilized glass mason jar, and use your clean hands to squeeze the pulp. Allowing the juice to flow into the jar. Then repeat this action, until all the jars are filled. Last, place lids on the jars and store the almost neon-colored green juice in the fridge. The verjuice will keep for 2 months, and longer if you add in some olive oil. The juice can also be placed in the freezer.

If you prefer you can use a juicer, or even a blender, or food processor to make this juice. Don't worry about the grape seeds getting into the verjuice because they are extremely healthy for you as well. If you do use any of these methods for making the green juice, the seeds are very hard on the blades. Meaning, that the blades on your juicer, blender, or food processor can be damaged or dulled.

Instructions for cooked verjuice:

I make verjuice in this manner, as a beverage for when I am feeling under the weather. It helps to fight off colds and seasonal allergies.

At the point where you are ready to squeeze the juice from the unripe grapes, you can also squeeze the juice into a saucepan, then heat the juice to a boil, for about one to two minutes. Then add a pinch of salt and two tablespoons of pure honey into the verjuice. Combine well with a spoon. (The juice will turn from green into a golden brown color.) Next, pour the juice into sterilized jars, cover it with lids, and place the verjuice into the refrigerator.

Verjuice can be used in several ways to make nonalcoholic drinks, and as stated earlier, verjuice can be used in place of lemon and lime juice. I also use this in recipes that call for white wine vinegar.

