Hope Watermelon Festival in Hope, Arkansas

Yes, we are now creeping into August. Where has the time gone? The summer season is drawing near to a close, but there's still plenty of time to get out and enjoy the remaining part of the season. Providing that the excruciating heat cools down. But even if the heat is still lingering in Hope, Arkansas it won't matter. Yes, from August 5th-7th, 2021 there's a Watermelon Festival that's sure to please just about anyone. This festival revolves around the world of watermelons, and there will be a watermelon contest, watermelons served by the slice, and a watermelon idol event, as well as numerous other fun-filled events. There will also be a WATERMELON 5K RUN/WALK, however, this year there will not be a Melon Mile due to extreme heat. If you would like to participate in the Hope Watermelon 5k make sure you sign up for it.

Hope Watermelon Festival

The Hope Watermelon Festival will be held from August 5th through the 7th, 2021, located in Hope, Arkansas. On Thursday, August 5th, 2021, from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM there will be a Kiwanis BBQ chicken supper inside the community room.

Of course, there will also be plenty of fresh, ice-cold, sweet, ripe watermelon to eat alongside other types of food, live musical events, fishing derby, dog show, outdoor sports, antique cars show, arts and crafts, and so much more.

In case you love antique engines and antique cars, the antique car show will be held on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM. This event will surely be a blast from the past. So, get your engines revved up!

Fun Fact:

The Hope Watermelon Festival first began in the 1920s. The festival featured a watermelon queen pageant and a large parade. It was only held for one day back then. However, the festival's main event revolved around the ice-cold watermelon being served. (Festival history 2020)

