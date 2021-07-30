Events this weekend in Arkansas - Sending July out with a blast!

Leisurely fun in Arkansas- Things to do this weekend Desygner/Virginia Watkins

We are heading into the latter part of the summer season. With July coming to a close, there are still many things that you can get out and do in "The Natural State."

Under normal circumstances (without COVID) there are always a ton of things to do in our natural state during the entire year. Particularly when it comes to festivals, such as statewide carnivals, Mosquito festivals, and fairs. This weekend (to send the month of July off with a blast) the following are a few leisure events taking place for you to enjoy.

The Fulton County Fair has been going on all this week and will be ending after July 31, 2021. The fair is taking place at the Fulton County Fairgrounds and Salem Civic Center in Salem, Arkansas. There's free admission during the day, and armband night during the evenings at the carnival. They are not only having a carnival, but also a truck pull, concert, horse show, rodeo, and food. The fair is at 124 Arena Lane in Salem, Arkansas 72576. If you would like to call in advance their number is (870) 895-5565.

Peacemaker Festival located at 121 Riverfront Drive Fort Smith, Fort Smith, Arkansas, 72901 is also being held on July 30th and 31st, 2021. Its mission is to bring diverse cultural, musical, and artistic experiences to the public.

35th Annual Ice Cream Social On The Square located at 201 Public Square Berryville, Arkansas, 72616. There will be ice cream, live music, food, history, crafts, and a ton of fun. The date for the 35th-anniversary event is July 31st, 2021 from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm. If you have any questions call (870) 423-3704.

Another leisure time event that is taking place on July 31st, 2021 that you'll not want to miss is live music from Dominic B. Roy at Gotahold Brewing located at 409 West Van Buren in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, 72632. Dominic Bryan Roy is a folk-rock/Oldies Singer and Songwriter based out of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. This event will be from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm and you can call (479) 363-4187 in advance to find out more.

This live concert will be another crowd-pleaser, and it will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The Baker Family & Whistlin Dixie musical groups will be performing on the downtown stage at 139 West Main Street in Clarksville, Arkansas, 72830. If you like banjo, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, vocals, and all-around musical harmony by multiple award-winning musicians, then you won't want to miss this awesome live music concert on July 31, 2021. The concert will be from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

