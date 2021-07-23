Spicy rotisserie chicken. Virginia Watkins

Why buy a rotisserie chicken when it's so simple to rotisserie one at home? I use an electric large-capacity rotisserie oven , but you can also do this recipe on an outdoor fire pit rotisserie .

If you don't have a rotisserie you can still make this recipe and have your chicken come out similar to a rotisserie chicken. To make it just follow the instructions then add the chicken to a cast-iron skillet. Slow cook at 200°F, for about 80 minutes. The internal reading on a meat thermometer should read at 165°F when the chicken is fully cooked.

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken fryer

For the dry rub seasoning:

Note: This dry rub will make more than you'll need per one chicken. I always make this amount up because I usually rotisserie more than one bird at a time. Plus, it's nice to have it already made up. Since this is a dry rub that I use for more than just this one recipe.

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 tablespoon of ground red cayenne pepper powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of fresh ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of seasoning salt

Mix the dry rub seasoning up in a small bowl, then add it to a spice jar. Set it aside.

Note: You'll not need all of this seasoning for one chicken.

Instructions:

First, remove the giblets from the chicken's cavity. (Some chickens still come with the giblets inside, whereas some do not). The giblets can be cooked separately to make giblet gravy and for other recipes. (I normally cook the giblets for my Boxer dog to have for a treat.)

Next, truss the chicken. Trussing refers to the method of tying the chicken with kitchen string so that the wings and legs stay close to the body and don't flop while it's being turned in the rotisserie oven. Trussing the chicken will allow it to brown more evenly, and helps the chicken stay moist and juicy on the inside, with crispy skin on the outside. This technique doesn't have to be done. However, trussing the chicken will make it juicier.

Now, coat the chicken generously with the dry rub seasoning. Make sure that the inside of the chicken is coated with the dry rub seasoning too. (Doing this will season the entire chicken nicely, and give the chicken a better flavor when it's finished cooking.)

Some people coat the chicken with oil before adding the seasoning to the bird; I don't. Why? Adding oil tends to make the skin char while it's cooking. Plus, it adds more calories and fat.

Insert the rotisserie skewers into the chicken. Cook for about 70-80 minutes. Keep in mind that the cooking time varies with different sizes of chicken. The chicken should be at the internal temperature of 165°F when it's done. If using an outdoor fire pit rotisserie the timing will be different, but the internal temperature will still be the same when the chicken is fully cooked.

Turn the heat off the rotisserie. Let the chicken sit for another 15 minutes before removing it. When removed from the pit, let the chicken rest for an additional 15 minutes to seal in all its juices. Then carve, slice, serve and enjoy.

