Savory ham and cheese crescent luncheon loaf. Virginia Watkins/Desygner

Ham and cheese luncheon loaf has always been a family favorite. Growing up in Hickory Ridge, Arkansas as a kid, I can remember watching Mrs. Birdie Williams hand-pressed the cheese into big loaves of ham at her little country store in town. Her ham and cheese wasn't anything like the notorious ham and cheese lunch meats found in other grocery stores. Mrs. Birdies' ham and cheese loaves were amazingly delicious.

Many years have passed since Mr. Dude and Mrs. Birdie Williams' store was in operation. However, I still often get a hankering for her yummy ham and cheese. After all the years since back then, I can honestly say that I have not had another ham and cheese luncheon loaf as delicious as Mrs. Birdies'.

Since I was just a child back then, unfortunately, I can't remember her actual way of preparing her ham and cheese loaf; so I improvised and came up with something that is closely comparable.

Ingredients:

Crescent dough (The list of ingredients and instructions is included after the main list of ingredients here.)

2 packages of smoked ham

1 ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon of parmesan cheese

½ cup Miracle Whip salad dressing

1 large egg, beaten

Dough ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons granulated Splenda, granulated monk fruit, or granulated sugar

1 ½ tablespoon of fast active yeast

2 teaspoons salt

1 ½ cup butter, cold

1 cup milk

¼ cup water

1 large egg, or two medium-sized eggs

Instructions for the dough:

First, in a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt. Whisk to combine the ingredients well. Next, cut the butter into the dry ingredients.

Now, in a small bowl add the milk, water, and egg together, and whisk well. Then add this mixture to the flour mixture.

Now, combine both mixtures just until the dough resembles a ball.

Once the dough has formed into a ball, wrap it in plastic wrap and place the dough in the refrigerator, allowing the dough to chill for 25 to 30 minutes.

Next, dust flour onto a clean counter surface, and roll the dough out in a rectangle shape. Then fold the dough in half, roll the dough out again, turn the dough, then fold again, and roll. Repeat this step six times. Once this is done, wrap the dough up again, and chill for another hour to chill and rise it's the last time. The crescent dough should become puffy, and double in size.

Instructions for the ham and cheese luncheon loaf

Begin by preheating the oven to 350°F.

Next, take the crescent dough out of the refrigerator. Then on a lightly floured surface roll it out with a rolling pin into a 12x8-inch rectangle. Once this is done, place the ham on top of it, within 1/2 to 1 inch of the edges of the dough. In a bowl add the shredded cheddar cheese and Miracle Whip salad dressing; then spread the cheese mixture over the ham.

Fold the dough over lengthwise; now pinch the seams of the dough together and seal. If needed, brush water on the dough seam to seal the dough.

Next, spray a baking tray with cooking spray. Now, place the roll seam side down, on the greased baking tray. Cut slits on top of the dough. Brush the top of the dough with the egg; then sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the top.

Place the tray into the oven and bake for about 40 minutes. (The ham and cheese crescent luncheon loaf should be a golden brown.) Take it out of the oven, allow it to cool for 15 minutes before slicing it to serve.

Other options:

If you are a fan of crescent rolls, but not of ham, you can use turkey and any type of other cheese. When I make this recipe with turkey I often switch from cheddar cheese and use swiss cheese instead. Both versions are savory and delicious.

This article was written in memory of Mrs. Birdie Williams; one of the dearest, sweetest ladies that I was fortunate enough to be honored to know and admire.

