Cheese bread- yum better

What is better than garlic bread with your pasta dishes? A warm loaf of fresh cheese bread straight from the oven. This cheese bread is so unbelievably simple to make, there is no kneading involved, and there's no waiting for the dough to rise. Because this bread mixes up into a batter instead. Just mix it, pour the batter into the prepared bread pan, and bake it. What's even better is that it only takes from start to finish, about 45 minutes in total to make.

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

¼ cup granulated Splenda, granulated monk fruit, or granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of onion powder

¾ teaspoon salt

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Optional : ½ cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese, or you can also use parmesan cheese

1 ½ cup milk

⅓ cup canola oil

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly butter an 8½x4½ bread pan.

Next, in a large mixing bowl, add the flour, Splenda, onion powder, salt, and cheese, combine well. In another large bowl, whisk together the egg, milk, and canola oil. Stir the flour and cheese mixture into the wet egg mixture, stir only until the batter is just moistened. Next, pour the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake in a preheated oven for about 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf of bread, appears clean when doing the poke test. Serve with any Italian cuisine, soups, stews, chili, or just by itself.

Tips about loaf pans

The two most popular bread pan sizes are 9×5 and 8½x4½ inches, and generally 2 ½ inches deep (tall). There is a fifteen percent difference in capacity between the two bread pan sizes. Even though the difference in sizes seems insignificant this can affect the result of your bread, especially when making a quick bread, (such as my cheese bread) and also in other bread recipes that use less than three cups of flour. This is why for this cheese bread recipe the 8½x4½ bread pan works best. If a 9x5 bread pan is the only size you have on hand, the loaf of cheese bread will still turn out, but please keep in mind that the loaf will turn out looking less ample. For most bread, you’ll want to fill the batter two-thirds up the inside of the pan.

Sometimes I use mini loaf pans to make this cheese bread- Yum better. When using the mini loaf pans measure the cheese bread batter for each mini loaf pan.

These guidelines can be useful: Measure a three-fourths cup of batter for a mini loaf pan that holds approximately one cup. Use one-third cup of batter for a half cup-sized mini loaf pan and so forth. Most importantly, you'll need to reduce the baking time when using the mini loaf pans.

Guidelines for different size bread pans, for different types of bread

(Mini loaf pans come in various sizes the following is the size most popular.)

Mini loaf pan size 5¾" x 3¼"- (Holds 2 cups, for making mini quick bread.)

Bread pan size 8" x 4" x 2½"- (Holds 4 cups, for making yeast bread made with 2 cups of flour.)

Bread pan size 8½" x 4½" x 2½"- (Holds 6 cups, for making a loaf of yeast bread made with about 3 cups of flour.)

Bread pan size 9" x 5" x 3"- (Holds 8 cups, for making a loaf of yeast bread made with about 3¾-4 cups of flour.)

Bread pan size 9" x 4" x 4"- (Holds 10 cups, for making a loaf of flat-top yeast bread made with 3 cups of flour.)

Bread pan size 13" x 4" x 4"- (Holds 14 cups, for making a loaf of flat-top yeasted loaves made with 3¾-4 cups of flour.)

