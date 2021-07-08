Miniature chocolate-covered shortbread cookies (with crushed almonds)

Gin Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycD6F_0arDOKDn00
Miniature chocolate-covered shortbread cookies (with crushed almonds).Virginia Watkins

Miniature chocolate-covered shortbread cookies (with crushed almonds) are a fun recipe to make on a lazy day when you have absolutely nothing but time on your hands. They make a delicious yummy snack to have on hand.

Full list of ingredients that you'll need for these delightful cookies:

This recipe will make 4 cookie trays of mini chocolate-covered shortbread cookies. The serving size is 5 cookies and the calories average out to be 150 per serving.

  • 2 ½ cups of all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ cups of powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 ½ cups of softened butter, cut into chunks
  • 2 bags of semi-chocolate chips
  • ½ cup of crushed almonds

Step one:

First, begin with making the shortbread dough. You will need the following ingredients:

  • 2 ½ cups of all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ cups of powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 ½ cups of softened butter, cut into chunks

Next, heat the oven to 325°F and prepare 4 baking sheets, with parchment paper.

Combine and mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. You can also do this with a food processor. I just use a large fork for this. When the mixture turns into small clumps it's ready for the next step.

Sprinkle flour on a clean dry surface, roll the dough out to ½ inch thickness, then use a knife to cut out miniature square shapes. Transfer the cut-out dough squares to the prepared baking sheets. Next, poke holes in the top of the dough. This allows the heat to evenly enter the shortbread cookies as they bake.

Bake the cookies, for about 15 minutes, or until the cookies are dry to the touch and the edges of the shortbread just begins to turn golden. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack. Next, place waxed paper on the counter, then place the cooked shortbread cookies onto the waxed paper, laying each cookie about an inch apart.

Notes:

When cooking, do not overcook the shortbread cookies. Do not bake until they are brown. Cook only until the edges are slightly golden.

Step two:

For the second step; you'll need 2 large bags of semi-chocolate chips and ½ cup of crushed almonds.

In a double boiler, add water then heat the water to a simmer. Now, turn off the heat and add one and a half bags of chocolate chips to the bowl. Stir gently to melt. Add the remaining ½ of the chocolate chips a little at a time and stir until they are all melted. Next, stir the crushed almonds into the melted chocolate.

Step three:

Begin covering the shortbread squares with the melted chocolate and crushed almonds. If you wish you can dip the cookie squares into the chocolate, or you can spoon the melted chocolate over them. I usually dip mine, to cover the entire shortbread cookie with a coating of chocolate and almonds. Lay each cookie back onto the wax paper, once this chocolate layer dries, it's time for a second dip in the chocolate.

Notes:

When the chocolate starts hardening in the bowl, just simmer the water again as we did before and melt the chocolate again. With this recipe, I always hurry to get the shortbread squares coated, and I use what's left of the chocolate and almonds to recoat them each a second time.

Once the shortbread cookies are chocolate coated, let the chocolate dry and harden completely on the wax paper. Place the cookies in an air-tight container. These chocolate-covered almond shortbread cookies can be frozen to keep them fresh. Just take out a few minutes before serving them. Enjoy!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e3f971ebb9f307fdeb2e1ee46d302f81.blob

It is within my mission, to ensure that readers will receive original and valuable news content. The content material in which will be written about a mass variety of topics. I find my inspiration in the art of design, illustrations, as well as writing content for viewers like you! As an author, designer, artist, animal rescuer, food blogger, organic gardener, freelance journalist, and contributor I strive to encourage my readers to learn about topics that they may not be fluent in, as well as share my common knowledge about important elements of interest. Because as circumstances have it I do live in an extraordinarily rural area; of which I'm proud to profess. Writing for NewsBreak is an enlightened, and enjoyable experience. It's been a collection of milestones for me. Concurrently, you (as well as I) have touched base on so many news levels, and we have all learned from the research I've done on a variety of topics. Although this is just a small token of my appreciation to all of my readers and followers, I want to say with a happy heart, and my arms wide open- Thank you for being you! And thank you for liking, subscribing, and following me! It means more to me than mere words can say!

Hickory Ridge, AR
2542 followers
Loading

More from Gin Lee

Arkansas State

Events this weekend in Arkansas - Sending July out with a blast!

Leisurely fun in Arkansas- Things to do this weekendDesygner/Virginia Watkins. We are heading into the latter part of the summer season. With July coming to a close, there are still many things that you can get out and do in "The Natural State."Read full story
Arkansas State

New laws for alcohol in Arkansas

New laws for alcohol in ArkansasDesygner/Virginia Watkins 2021. On July 28th, 2021 several new Arkansas laws went into effect. The new laws cover a wide spectrum of things such as health care, the justice system, driving, guns, education, privacy, alcohol, and tobacco, among other things. In today's article, I will be touching base on Act 158 and Act 703 only.Read full story
14 comments

Why do cats sleep so much throughout the day?

Why do cats sleep so much? Cat sleeping sounding.Virginia Watkins. If you are a cat owner, then chances are you have wondered why your house cat seems to sleep so much. Honestly, there is no real answer to this question (none that I could find). Cats sleep when they want, and for however long that they want. Of course, often they are only catnapping and not fully sound asleep.Read full story
9 comments
Hickory Ridge, AR

Barbecuing Tips and tricks

Grilling tips/ grilling/ grilled meat.Virginia Watkins. If you have ever been grilling burgers, brats, or other types of fatty cuts of meat then you probably already know about grease flare-ups. One step I take to help prevent this from happening is to line the grill grate with aluminum foil, then poke holes in the foil with a fork. This helps not only to protect the grill grate but also to keep the grease from flaring up. This also keeps the meat that's being grilled from getting charred to a black crisp on the outside and left uncooked on the inside. Burnt food simply isn't appetizing. Nor is eating charred food healthy.Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Country sirloin pork cutlets

The breading in this recipe is not simply made of flour. Instead, I use a homemade dry pancake/waffle mix, with seasonings. That's what makes the cutlets have a great crispy texture once they are cooked. The sirloin cutlets are a nice country selection to serve with eggs and waffles at breakfast or to have as a side dish with new potatoes, greens, and homemade mac-n-cheese for dinner. For lunch, the sirloin cutlets are tasty served on a bun, with lettuce, and topped with a slice of tomato.Read full story
Arkansas State

Ouachitas and Ozark Mountains in Arkansas

Ouachitas and Ozark Mountains in ArkansasVirginia Watkins /Desygner / RC77 / Pixabay. Yes, there's much more to Arkansas than merely flat land. Our "Natural State" is home to two unique mountain ranges: the Ouachitas, and the Ozarks. Both are positioned in the western part of Arkansas, and both are magnificently gorgeous.Read full story
Arkansas State

Arkansas Highway 42

On the road of Highway 42 in Arkansas.Virginia Watkins. Taking a scenic drive along Highway 42 in Arkansas may not be everyone's cup of tea due to the lack of things to do. Facts are unless you are interested in agriculture, wildlife, and nature, then you probably wouldn't want to consider it. However, if you are the type of person who loves the beauty of being out in a rural area, a scenic drive on Highway 42 may just fit your cultural style.Read full story

Spicy Indian Chapli Kebabs

Spicy Indian Chapli Kebabs with red and green chilies.Desygner/Virginia Watkins. If you like fast food, then you'll probably love these spicy Indian chapli kebabs. Cooking a variety of different authentic dishes can be inspiring. This recipe is one of those that are as enjoyable to make, as it is to eat. Plus, if you want to make extra kebabs they can be frozen for up to two months.Read full story

Spicy rotisserie chicken

Why buy a rotisserie chicken when it's so simple to rotisserie one at home? I use an electric large-capacity rotisserie oven, but you can also do this recipe on an outdoor fire pit rotisserie.Read full story
1 comments

Up-Cycling used items into new treasures

Up-Cycling used items into new treasures. Stone garden owl upVirginia Watkins. A forgotten; stone owl had been tossed to the curb, unwanted. At a glance, it looked dirty, old, and banged up. However, I was still interested in asking the owner about it. I talked to the owner, and they gladly wanted me to take it off their hands. The garden owl was left in the owner's yard by a friend, who thought that the nice lady liked owls, but she explained that she doesn't.Read full story
1 comments

4-hour no-churn, chocolate chip ice cream

4-hour no-churn, chocolate chip </strong>ice cream.Virginia Watkins. 4-hour no-churn, chocolate chip ice cream is so simple to make, and it's a perfect afternoon frozen treat. I love making this fast no-churn ice cream, because it's fast, and doesn't require having to use an ice cream maker. You can add anything to it that you wish. I decided to add mini chocolate chips and shaved chocolate chunks to my ice cream. However, you can add peanut butter cups, Twix, and Snickers candy bars as well.Read full story
Arkansas State

Farming in Arkansas

Fall into autumn, happy harvest! Fall harvest in Arkansas.Virginia Watkins. Farms getting ready for fall harvest, as we fall into autumn. Wow! The fall season is already just around the corner. And as summer starts winding down, fall harvest begins. Note that Autumn officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, which is not that far away considering we are in the last part of July.Read full story

Free up space on Google

Google/ Free up space.Pixabay/Virginia Watkins/Desygner. Steps to take if you are running out of free storage on Google. Are you running out of free storage space on Google? Don't want to pay for extra storage? Or do you simply want all of your Google data backed up and in your hands? Here are a few steps that you can take to assist you in freeing up some memory on your android devices, and download the files that you want to freely have access to.Read full story

Hearty beef stew

What's better than a bowl of soup? A bowl of homemade hearty beef stew; that's thickened to your preference. Sometimes when I plan to make this recipe, I prefer to have my butcher do the meat preparation for me (selecting the perfect meat cuts, cutting the meat in chunks, cutting off all the fat, bones, etc), simply because it saves me a little bit of time. However, other times I select nice thick, lean steaks and do this all myself. When making a stew; always try to get the best quality of meat for it. This happens to make a big difference in the stew's desired outcome. There is nothing worse than biting into a cut of meat that's chewy and tough to eat, especially when the meat is the top ingredient of a dish; as it is with this recipe.Read full story
Arkansas State

Devils Den- only in Arkansas

Devils Den is located in Winslow, Arkansas.Pixabay/Virginia Watkins 2021. Are there demons in Devils Den? Surely not, but mentioning the name "Devils Den" is enough to make any little kid cringe in suspense. Why would anyone want to name a place that is so beautiful, with such darkish words?Read full story
11 comments

Delicious shrimp scampi

There are various ways to make shrimp scampi. Sometimes I like to add in diced summer squash, and zucchini squash; especially when they're in season. However, squash is not included in the list of ingredients; although they are an ingredient that works well with the recipe. This shrimp scampi can be spooned over the top of linguine noodles, spaghetti noodles, angel hair pasta, and even stirred into spaghetti squash; or simply on a plate by itself. It's very scrumptious if you like shrimp and it looks so nice when it's plated.Read full story
Hickory Ridge, AR

Coconut dream French toast

Hand-braided brioche, coconut dream French toast.Virginia Watkins. This is not your typical everyday French toast. First, the magic begins with making a loaf of hand-braided brioche. But if you don’t have the time to bake a fresh loaf of brioche, most grocery stores sell it in the bread aisle- and brioche can be purchased also at online stores.Read full story

Southwestern chicken stir-fry

Tonight's dinner, Southwestern Chicken Stir-Fry.Virginia Watkins. Y'all, this southwestern chicken stir-fry is so yummy; I can't even begin to tell you. It's not just simple to make, it's also a very healthy dish, and so versatile. Heck yes, this recipe has the zest and kick of spices in it; but remember it's supposed to be because it's southwestern.Read full story
8 comments
Hickory Ridge, AR

Homemade hand-braided brioche bread

Homemade hand-braided brioche bread.Virginia Watkins /Desygner. So, what in the world is hand-braided Brioche bread? It's a delicious loaf of French bread, that's a combination between a pastry and bread. This bread is so soft, has a fluffy texture, and it's to die for. Nope, I'm not kidding! It's deliciously appetizing and happens to be my favorite bread.Read full story
Arkansas State

Foraging your backyard in Arkansas

Foraging your backyard in Arkansas.Virginia Watkins/Desygner. Basic foraging entails searching for wild edible and medicinal plants; for the sake of harvesting them to eat and using them for natural medicinal purposes. Wild foods can range from onions, garlic, berries, nuts, seeds, herbs, roots, wild apples, persimmons, vegetables, fungi such as wild mushrooms, and a mass of additional edibles that grow naturally.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy