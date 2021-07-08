Miniature chocolate-covered shortbread cookies (with crushed almonds). Virginia Watkins

Miniature chocolate-covered shortbread cookies (with crushed almonds) are a fun recipe to make on a lazy day when you have absolutely nothing but time on your hands. They make a delicious yummy snack to have on hand.

Full list of ingredients that you'll need for these delightful cookies:

This recipe will make 4 cookie trays of mini chocolate-covered shortbread cookies. The serving size is 5 cookies and the calories average out to be 150 per serving.

Step one:

First, begin with making the shortbread dough. You will need the following ingredients:

2 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1 ½ cups of softened butter, cut into chunks

Next, heat the oven to 325°F and prepare 4 baking sheets, with parchment paper.

Combine and mix all the ingredients in a large bowl. You can also do this with a food processor. I just use a large fork for this. When the mixture turns into small clumps it's ready for the next step.

Sprinkle flour on a clean dry surface, roll the dough out to ½ inch thickness, then use a knife to cut out miniature square shapes. Transfer the cut-out dough squares to the prepared baking sheets. Next, poke holes in the top of the dough. This allows the heat to evenly enter the shortbread cookies as they bake.

Bake the cookies, for about 15 minutes, or until the cookies are dry to the touch and the edges of the shortbread just begins to turn golden. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack. Next, place waxed paper on the counter, then place the cooked shortbread cookies onto the waxed paper, laying each cookie about an inch apart.

Notes:

When cooking, do not overcook the shortbread cookies. Do not bake until they are brown. Cook only until the edges are slightly golden.

Step two:

For the second step; you'll need 2 large bags of semi-chocolate chips and ½ cup of crushed almonds.

In a double boiler, add water then heat the water to a simmer. Now, turn off the heat and add one and a half bags of chocolate chips to the bowl. Stir gently to melt. Add the remaining ½ of the chocolate chips a little at a time and stir until they are all melted. Next, stir the crushed almonds into the melted chocolate.

Step three:

Begin covering the shortbread squares with the melted chocolate and crushed almonds. If you wish you can dip the cookie squares into the chocolate, or you can spoon the melted chocolate over them. I usually dip mine, to cover the entire shortbread cookie with a coating of chocolate and almonds. Lay each cookie back onto the wax paper, once this chocolate layer dries, it's time for a second dip in the chocolate.

Notes:

When the chocolate starts hardening in the bowl, just simmer the water again as we did before and melt the chocolate again. With this recipe, I always hurry to get the shortbread squares coated, and I use what's left of the chocolate and almonds to recoat them each a second time.

Once the shortbread cookies are chocolate coated, let the chocolate dry and harden completely on the wax paper. Place the cookies in an air-tight container. These chocolate-covered almond shortbread cookies can be frozen to keep them fresh. Just take out a few minutes before serving them. Enjoy!

