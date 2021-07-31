90% of People with PTSD Will Suffer from Insomnia

When sleep is key to good health, a PTSD diagnosis can be a massive threat to overall wellbeing in more ways than one.

Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

As someone diagnosed with PTSD several years ago, I started researching my symptoms a little more after having some trouble sleeping recently.

I was shocked to read that statistically 9/10 of those diagnosed with PTSD struggle with insomnia. Before now, this wasn't a stat I had ever been familiar with.

That said, it makes sense. PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, results from a heavily impactful traumatic event happening in one's life. It can be as a result of a natural disaster, abuse, or anything significantly harmful.

My PTSD is a result of sexual assault, and I've always found that for some reason nighttime is especially triggering for me, causing symptoms of extreme anxiety and panic attacks. That has made it hard to sleep quite a bit in the years following my attack.

In the times where I’m in a notable funk, I’ve been known to go to bed early. To avoid the dark, and the night.

Because when I’m alone, in my quiet, dark house, my PTSD can be triggered, and the trauma within me opens its eyes and sees nothing but opportunity.

Opportunity to wallow and reminisce and active paranoia. Opportunity to heighten panic and bring up emotions and stir the pot.

Some nights, I sense it coming and flee to the safety and comfort of the bed I share with my husband.

PTSD sufferers and why nighttime is a struggle.

Experts state that PTSD sufferers with insomnia have trouble due to hyperarousal, which makes it difficult to settle down. Anxiety, panic attacks, triggerings, and such are all common symptoms of PTSD.

In especially severe cases, those diagnosed with PTSD can suffer as well from night terrors and nightmares, which makes the prospect of sleeping not only difficult to achieve but a potentially terrifying experience.

I spent 3 years after my sexual assault running from how I felt, and how I’d been changed. Since being diagnosed, I've been more intentional about pursuing healing through therapy, which has improved my sleep immensely.

The way I see it, continuing to bottle it up or trying to pretend it's not there didn’t work out for me so well — so sometimes, I need to face it head-on. Other times, I’m not feeling like dwelling on it that day.

While I may live with PTSD, and I have my triggers, for the most part, I intentionally decide if I am going to sit and do the work to further heal, or if I’m just going to give myself a break and rest.

I rarely have it in me to actively heal through self-guided therapy in the dead of night. Most of the time, I just want to get some rest and sleep, but that's not always possible.

Nighttime can be a literal trigger for some PTSD sufferers.

To stay up late, light some candles, play some music — that all used to feel like a treat to me.

But in the years since my attack, it’s been darkened.

Studies of major US cities found that, while more crimes happen in the daytime (such as drug deals, etc.), violent crimes are more likely to happen during the nighttime, such as muggings, driving under the influence, sexual assault, and murders.

I fall right into that statistic because I was attacked at night. Just as I have many other triggers due to my trauma, nighttime is one of those triggers as well, sometimes.

It’s beyond frustrating. The nighttime is when I most thrive in my creative motivation. I’ve made some of my best artwork at night. And now, it’s like even that has been taken away somehow.

And that pisses me off.

Healing insomnia is directly linked to PTSD recovery.

Studies have found that those who suffer from PTSD have a higher heartrate when sleeping, and thus are more likely to be pushed into a fight-or-flight response.

This fight-or-flight response keeps the body in a constant state of hypervigilance. This can easily wake someone up, or cause nightmares that make sleep even less comfortable and restful.

Sleep is vital to any healthy functioning for human beings, and so anything that disrupts one's ability to get sleep should be taken seriously and treated if possible.

Doctors recommend that to improve sleep quality, those with PTSD should maintain 'good sleep hygiene', which can include:

sleeping in cool, dark, and quiet space

having a regular bedtime

turning screens off an hour before bed

using a white noise machine]

taking a warm bath or reading before bed

Implementing these 'good sleep hygiene' techniques could allow for a better night's rest. Being in active therapy is also a key part of recovering from PTSD, which will directly improve sleep as well. Always consult your doctor or therapist for the best ways to navigate PTSD and improve quality of life conditions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.